Coming out as a fresh development in the 2007 AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, a Dubai court has said that they will be extraditing the British middleman, Christian Michel, to India. The Indian investigating agencies have accused Christian Michel of organising bribes in exchange for VVIP helicopters’ contracts. The case dates back to some 11 years when the Congress-led UPA government had signed a contract which involved the purchase of 12 luxury choppers which were to be used by top politicians like President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers.

At least six years after the contract was signed, in 2013, the government killed the contract over allegations suggesting that the parent company of AgustaWestland, Finmeccanica, is facing bribe allegations in Italy.

Commenting on the AgustaWestland scam, the Congress had stated that they scrapped the contract of procuring 12 VVIP choppers soon after the reports of bribe allegations surfaced. The Congress that they had blacklisted the company and further sought a CBI investigation into the chopper scam.

Earlier in June, the investigating agencies told the Delhi court that Michel had paid some Euro 30 million in small packages to several senior officials. It further added that he was in close contact with the Tyagi brothers while he was finalising the deal.

In July, the lawyer appearing for Michel said that the Indian agencies were pressurising him to give statements against Sonia Gandhi if he wants to be freed from the criminal proceedings against him. Meanwhile, refuting the claims made by Michel’s lawyer, CBI said that its team had not examined Michel in UAE.

As per reports, Michel was arrested in February 2017 by UAE. The CBI had filed an FIR in the case on March 14, 2013. the FIR was filed after the preliminary investigation had named 13 people and four companies — Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, IDS Infotech and Aeromatrix — in the scam.

As per a report by Indian Express, the individuals named in the FIR are middlemen Carlo Gerosa, Christian Michel and Guido Haschke. Finmeccanica officials Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini and Gautam Khaitan who was previously associated with Aeromatrix and Praveen Bakshi.

