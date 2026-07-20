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Home > World News > AI In Education: Meet Sally, The Humanoid Robot Teaching High School Students And How It Works

AI In Education: Meet Sally, The Humanoid Robot Teaching High School Students And How It Works

A New York school district introduces an AI humanoid teaching assistant, reigniting debate over whether artificial intelligence will replace human teachers or simply support classroom learning and student engagement.

Who is Sally? Picture Credit: @CollinRugg/ X
Who is Sally? Picture Credit: @CollinRugg/ X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 12:37 IST

It was said that AI is going to take over every sector and thus it has also entered the teaching sector. With this, there comes an important question: Is AI going to replace teachers in school too? A New York school is getting a robotic teaching assistant. Here is what we know about the robotic teacher and how it is going to teach the children.

Who is Sally?

Sally is an AI-powered humanoid robot which was invented by Toronto-based robotics company Realbotix. It will be deployed at the Salamanca City Central School District in western New York. She has a proper human-like appearance with silicone skin, long brown hair and also movable hands and arms. She will have a Western New York accent and will be teaching 11th and 12th-grade students at Salamanca High School. Sally comes with a price tag of $57,000 which costs less than the average teacher’s salary in New York. 

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Sally looks like a human as she has brown hair, and can also move its arms and legs and is able to gesture during lessons but there is also a drawback that it can not walk around the classroom like humans as it has stationary legs.  

 

How Are Students Going To Learn From Sally?

Students are supposed to log in with their unique student ID to the humanoid so that it can recognise the student and remember their previous interactions. The humanoid will be helping the students to learn coding, robotics and AI classes. 

Will AI-Powered Humanoid Replace Human Teachers?

As promised by the school district, the robots will never replace the human teacher. AI has entered the American classroom but it will serve as another instructional tool that can be used by educators to attract students’ interest in new technology, reinforce what they learn in the classroom, and engage the learners. In addition to providing information, it will motivate students to think critically and show that they understand the subject matter, the district said in a statement.

Also Read: Why Is Delhi’s Jantar Mantar India’s Most Famous Protest Site? Its History, First Major Demonstration, And Legacy

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AI In Education: Meet Sally, The Humanoid Robot Teaching High School Students And How It Works
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AI In Education: Meet Sally, The Humanoid Robot Teaching High School Students And How It Works
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