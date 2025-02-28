AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI & Marketplace, Uber | NXT Conclave

Dinkar Jain at the event said, "What we need is an AI sovereignty strategy, not a data sovereignty strategy. And we're far away from getting there. And in concluding motions, because I'm up against time."

Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI & Marketplace, Uber graced the NXT Conclave at Bharat Mandapam where he spoke about how India is a part of that dominates the population of internet users outside China.

At the event, Dinkar Jain also shared, “75% of internet users outside China are from the developing world. And these are the people. Whenever they like something, they click something. They do anything, anything with their phones. They are generating digital data, right? That digital data is what powers all of these companies. On this list, you will find some of the storied names in the world of AI.”

‘AI Powered Data Is Coming From The Developing World’

Uber VP Dinkar Jain at the NXT Conclave stated, “All of these companies are powered with AI. Whether it’s Google search engines, recommendations and social media app or anything like that, that’s all AI powered. And how does how does that, how do these companies create all of this AI through user generated data? Where is that user generated data coming from? It’s coming from the developing world, but none of these companies, originated from the developing world.”

He added, “So this is India’s data dividend. We’ve talked about the demographic dividend for many decades, but this is India’s data dividend. And the developing world’s data dividend, which remains completely untapped by our own economies. Okay. So with that out of the way, let’s talk about what what AI is actually and what does that mean? For us to attain the goal of Dixit Bharat by 2047. Now, this is, machine learning or AI, is one of the most misunderstood concepts in computing. So what I want to do is make sure without any buzzwords, without any technical mumbo jumbo, just explain to everybody what it is, okay? And it’s can be described in less than whatever five words that are on your screen. Machine learning is nothing but a function like a programing function, that is created with data or programed with data.”

Mr. Jain also said, “That’s it. There is no other mystery to this. Okay. Now, what does that mean? A traditional program, the way we would write it, you would write a set of instructions. If this, then that for I equals 1 to 20, do this or whatever it is. So that would be what a traditional program would be, a machine learning program.”

The Goal Of Dixit Bharat

Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI & Marketplace, Uber at the NXT Conclave said, “We can do this overnight if we did it, with AI and the goal of Dixit Bharat or a developed country cannot be attained. It’s an inconceivable to think about that goal without India being a very prominent player in the field of AI. Now, if you think about three aspects, we’ve discussed security earlier this morning, but if you think about three aspects of what a developed country might aspire for, it is standard of living, right?

And you have health and education in that you have security, law and order. All of these things are cornerstones for a viable developed country. And AI plays a very central and direct, very direct role in helping a country get there. Gone are the days where you have to imagine opening up hundreds of thousands of schools and training hundreds of thousands of teachers to try and get people literate.”

‘AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal’

Dinkar Jain at the event stated, “So what the world is trending towards is like, let’s say we have 195 countries in the world. They’re all trying to create their own little AI system. So each country wants to keep their data inside their little silo and create their own AI system. Now, this is data sovereignty. But the problem is it doesn’t really exploit AI economics the way I described them. Because what you want is to use these data network effects to create the best AI’s possible by pooling the data across countries.”

He continued, “Right. Now the alternative here is that you take the data from 195 countries. You have a smaller set of global companies that that serve global AI systems. Now, obviously this is problematic for us too, because we don’t want all the power from all the countries and all the data from all the countries to be concentrated in the hands of a few companies that often escape democratic supervision, that often escape.”

They don’t answer to our government supports that. You know, they do whatever they want with their data, that price AI. However they want to price it. And frankly, are not particularly focused on the goal of fixing Bharat or developed and developing the developing world. So so what do we do here? The first option I just wanted to clear to this audience is not viable.

If the if the world goes down the first option, it will be a huge missed opportunity for all of humanity because we will have substandard AIS in countries, smaller countries, for example, with very poor quality AIS or complete AI dependance on some more powerful countries. And to, Mr. Hopper’s comments this morning in a dog eat dog world.

‘Data Sovereignty Is A Very Limited Idea’

At the NXT Conclave, Dinkar Jain claimed, “Data sovereignty is a very limited idea. What you need if you want to have a polity of your own, is AI sovereignty, because AI is governing how a citizen is leading their life. And so what does this mean? So if you take you know, anything is I’m listing a few things here. This is not comprehensive. But you know if you want free speech your communication and media distribution are governed by AI algorithms that you have no insight into.”

He also said, “If you want competitive markets. AIS have monopolistic tendencies. If you want democratic supervision, where your regulators and courts are able to supervise how these models are built. These companies are opaque, and they escape any sort of supervision from many countries in the world. If you want, you know, to think about multiculturalism, AI systems will revert to the mean.”

He concluded, “So remember, what we need is an AI sovereignty strategy, not a data sovereignty strategy. And we’re far away from getting there. And in concluding motions, because I’m up against time, I will say this is my manifesto. These should be the goals that India should lead the world on and indeed the global South on. There should be about 500 AI unicorns that are coming out of the Global South by 2030.”

