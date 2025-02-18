AI To Detect Cancer? Filipino Students Develop AI-Powered App for Colorectal Cancer Risk Assessment

Medical students from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application that helps doctors assess a person’s risk for colorectal cancer through a simple blood test.

Medical students from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application that helps doctors assess a person’s risk for colorectal cancer through a simple blood test. This breakthrough provides a less invasive alternative to traditional colonoscopy, which many patients often avoid due to discomfort and fear.

A Non-Invasive Approach to Cancer Detection

The initiative is led by UST medical students Aamer Sultan and Austin De Asa, who aim to make early detection of colorectal cancer more accessible and less intimidating.

“Many patients fear undergoing colonoscopy. Our app aims to predict the probability of colorectal cancer based on molecular results,” said Dr. Pia Albano, the project leader from the UST College of Science.

The innovative AI-based solution was highlighted on Game Changer, a segment aired on Manila-based GMA Network’s 24 Oras.

Understanding Colorectal Cancer

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide. In 2022, more than 1.9 million cases were diagnosed globally. It is also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, resulting in over 900,000 deaths per year.

In the Philippines, colorectal cancer ranked fourth among cancer-related deaths in 2022, emphasizing the need for better diagnostic tools and early detection methods.

Using MicroRNA as Cancer Biomarkers

The study focuses on six specific microRNAs (miRNAs) that have been identified as potential biomarkers for colorectal cancer in Filipino patients.

“When a person has cancer, certain miRNA levels increase while others decrease,” Sultan explained.

“Fortunately, previous research has already collected substantial clinical trial data. Our role was to integrate and train the AI model,” added De Asa.

Recognition and Future Plans

The project won the BPI Innovation Awards in 2022, recognizing its potential in revolutionizing cancer diagnostics. Moving forward, the research team plans to expand testing across multiple regions to further enhance the app’s accuracy and reliability.

UST has a history of innovation in cancer research. In 2016, UST researchers won the International Innovation Grant by the Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for their mobile-based cancer monitoring app, iComPass (Internet-based Computerized Patient Assessment System), designed for iOS and Android devices.

How the AI-Based App Works

The AI-powered application utilizes a blood test that undergoes a qPCR (quantitative polymerase chain reaction) analysis to measure the levels of the six miRNAs associated with colorectal cancer.

Once the test results are processed, the AI model provides an instant risk assessment at the click of a button labeled “Predict.” The app also offers an option for users to request additional data analysis for a more in-depth evaluation.

A Step Toward More Accessible Cancer Screening

This AI-powered application represents a significant step forward in colorectal cancer detection, offering a non-invasive, accurate, and user-friendly alternative to traditional screening methods. As research and testing expand, this innovation could potentially save lives by encouraging early detection and timely medical intervention.