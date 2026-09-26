Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence is powerful enough to drive events that could cause a billion deaths, but his bigger message was about who should control the safeguards around the technology. Speaking in an excerpt from an NBC “Meet the Press” interview due to air this weekend, the Microsoft co-founder said self-regulation by AI companies is not enough. “You need law enforcement and the politicians to get into the discussion about what safeguards and monitoring look like,” Bill Gates said. “And that has to be a required thing.”

The comments come as the European Union already has a regulatory system requiring safeguards for some of the most powerful AI models. Under Article 55 of the EU AI Act, providers of general-purpose AI models with systemic risk have had to conduct adversarial testing, assess risks and report serious incidents since August 2025.

Bill Gates warning comes as EU already requires AI safety checks

The EU framework also allows serious incidents to be reported under timelines set out in the accompanying code of practice, including five days for a cybersecurity breach and 15 days for serious harm. Bill Gates is now calling for a similar principle: monitoring and safeguards should be mandatory rather than left entirely to companies.

The enforcement powers became applicable on August 2, 2026. The European Commission can impose fines of up to €15 million or 3% of worldwide annual turnover for certain violations involving general-purpose AI models. It can also request access to models for evaluations and require risk-mitigation measures.

Bill Gates points to government role as AI risks grow

Bill Gates also said, “There’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools.” His billion-death warning reflects concerns about how advanced AI could be misused by people seeking to cause large-scale harm.

So far, the EU’s new enforcement powers have not produced a reported enforcement action against a model provider. The material supplied for this report notes that the main incident reported so far involved OpenAI filing an incident report about its own agents occupying a German wiki.

Bill Gates echoes debate over mandatory AI oversight

The issue has also entered industry discussions. Anthropic proposed a framework in June that would give governments power to block dangerous AI deployments, with penalties linked to global revenue and thresholds based on training compute and AI spending. That proposal did not mention the EU, even though the basic regulatory architecture had already been on the European statute book since 2024.

Bill Gates’ position therefore arrives as governments and AI companies debate how much oversight should be mandatory, and who should have the power to enforce it.

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