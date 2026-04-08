Air India And Air India Express Suspend Dubai And Middle East Flights Abruptly, Passengers Face Uncertainty And Travel Chaos, Check New Schedule Here

The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, has established a temporary operational halt, which affects its scheduled flights through multiple essential Middle Eastern airports. The West Asian region’s changing geopolitical situation, together with its new airspace regulations, has caused the airlines to stop their scheduled flights to Bahrain Dammam Doha Kuwait and Riyadh.

The term “suspension” indicates a complete pause in operations, but actual conditions for United Arab Emirates travelers show a different situation. The airlines have implemented non-scheduled relief flights to reduce passenger disruptions, which have replaced their normal flight operations.

The group operated more than 30 special rotations on March 8 and 9 to connect major Indian cities with UAE destinations which included Dubai Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while giving priority to passengers who already had valid reservations.

Air India Flight Operations and Strategic Rerouting

The current operational framework for Air India operates according to two separate strategies that use safety measures together with regional stability requirements to determine flight operations.

The airline maintains its services to Muscat in Oman and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia because the airspace above these regions remains open for operation. Air India Express maintained its regular round-trips to Muscat, which began at Delhi and Mumbai and Kochi, according to the schedule on March 8, 2026.

The airline has implemented “bridge flights” to operate flights at Dubai, which currently has its scheduled slots frozen. The non-scheduled operations AI4201 and IX2117 function as transportation resources for citizens who need to return home.

The carrier uses this flexible method to manage its operations because it can take advantage of available slots and obtain necessary permissions from UAE civil aviation authorities without having to follow regular scheduling procedures.

Air India Operations – 08 April 2026

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors (To/From) UAE Dubai No Yes Air India: Delhi; Air India Express: Mangalore UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes — UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express: Amritsar, Kannur UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Mangalore Saudi Arabia Riyadh No No — Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Air India Passenger Rebooking and Refund Policies

Air India Group has implemented a complete relief policy this week to solve operational problems that affect thousands of passengers. The airline has granted passengers whose Middle Eastern flights were cancelled a special “one-time waiver,” which allows them to book future flights without incurring extra costs.

The March 8 schedule shows its most important feature through “cross-emirate” travel options, which let travelers from Dubai to Jaipur use special flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Delhi without paying additional fees. The airline will issue complete refunds to passengers who decide to forgo their scheduled flights.

The company is improving support services by creating digital pathways that include their AI-powered WhatsApp assistant “Tia” that provides live flight updates while managing re-ticketing requests to decrease traditional call center workload.

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