Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has granted Air India’s plea to fly over its territory. “Air India signed an agreement today to fly to Israel over Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said. Air India has been now allowed to fly over Saudi Arabia on its new route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv. With this agreement, the travel times between the two states has been reduced by two and a half hours. As per reports, the first flight between New Delhi and Tel Aviv is scheduled to take off in a few weeks from now. Air India has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over the matter, said Netanyahu.

With the agreement, Israeli national carrier El Al is most likely to face some loss in terms of the cost and travel time, Netanyahu said. He further informed that the Air India will be permitted to fly over the territory for three times in a week after it pays 750,000 Euros to Israel’s Ministry of Tourism. The Israeli PM is also in talks with the national carrier so that the permission given to Air India would not affect the national carrier economically. After being able to fly over Saudi airspace to fly to Israel would also allow the national carrier to cut down their costs. The agreement is going to help the people in India travelling to Tel Aviv economically.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had not allowed any country planes to fly over the country’s airspace. As per reports, Israel has no diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. The two nations have been working secretly on their shared security concern over Iran after 2015. Israeli PM has also informed that the permission by Saudi Arabia would reduce the air travel time from New Delhi to Tel Aviv by Air India from about eight hours to five and a half hours.

