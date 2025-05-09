Air India Issues Travel Advisory: Key Airports Affected, What Passengers Should Know

Air India has suspended operations to nine airports amid heightened security measures and ongoing geo-political tensions. The airline has issued a detailed advisory urging passengers to stay updated through official channels and cooperate with staff for a safe and smooth travel experience.

Air India on Thursday stated that it remains “committed towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all its customers” amid the evolving geo-political situation. The airline has advised passengers to rely on its official communication channels for verified updates and to cooperate with ground staff at airports to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience.

Operations Halted at Nine Key Airports

Following a notification from aviation authorities, flights to and from nine airports—Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot—will remain cancelled until 0529 hours on 15 May.

“This is an evolving situation,” the airline said in its statement, urging passengers to monitor its official social media handles for the latest developments.

Enhanced Security Protocols in Effect: Air India

In accordance with directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, passengers flying from any airport in India are being urged to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and security clearance.

The airline has informed that check-in counters will close 75 minutes before departure.

Additionally, an advisory issued by Delhi Airport cautions passengers to be prepared for extended processing time at security checkpoints. Air India has requested passengers to cooperate with security and airline staff and to verify their flight status on the airline’s website before leaving for the airport.

Air India Rescheduling, Refunds and Customer Support

To accommodate affected travelers, the airline is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for all valid tickets to and from the impacted routes. This policy will remain in effect as long as the airport closures continue.

For assistance, passengers may reach the Air India Contact Centre at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999. The airline has noted that the helplines are currently facing high call volumes, and delays in response time are possible.

“Rest assured, we are here to support you,” the airline emphasized, adding that flight rescheduling and other queries can also be managed through its website.

Special Support for Defence Personnel

Recognizing the commitments of India’s armed forces, Air India has introduced a dedicated waiver policy for defence and military personnel. Those with valid tickets booked under the defence fare category—on either Air India or Air India Express—for travel until 31 May 2025 are eligible for:

One-time waiver on flight rescheduling up to 30 June 2025

Full refunds for ticket cancellations

“The Air India Group is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our defence personnel,” the statement added.

