Air India Passengers Onboard Asked To Deplane At Kolkata After San Francisco-Mumbai Flight Faces Technical Snag

All passengers on board an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai had to disembark in Kolkata after the aircraft developed a technical issue early Tuesday, June 17.

Although officials have not revealed the exact nature of the problem, Air India confirmed that all passengers safely deplaned at Kolkata Airport, and no one was injured.

Flight AI180 landed on time at 12:45 AM, but a technical fault in the left engine delayed its departure. Around 5:20 AM, the crew announced that all passengers would need to exit the aircraft. The pilot explained that the decision was taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

Just a day earlier, an Air India spokesperson had mentioned that another flight to Delhi had to return to its departure point due to a suspected technical issue.

