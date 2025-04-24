Air India Reroutes Flights After Pakistan Closes Airspace For Indian Airlines

As Pakistan shuts its airspace to Indian-owned airlines in a sharp escalation of tensions, Air India has rerouted several major international flights, warning of extended travel times. The carrier says passenger safety remains paramount amid the diplomatic fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack.

In response to Pakistan’s closure of its airspace for all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines, Air India has announced that several of its international flights—to and from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East—will now operate on extended alternative routes.

Air India: ‘Safety of our customers and crew remains top priority’

The national carrier issued a formal update, acknowledging the disruption and offering assurances to affected passengers.

“Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route,” the airline said.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” it added.

Passengers are being urged to check the status of their flights by contacting the airline’s customer care at 011 69329333 or 011 69329999, or by visiting http://airindia.com.

Pakistan’s retaliatory measures escalate tensions

The airspace ban is part of a broader set of retaliatory measures announced by Islamabad, a day after India launched a major diplomatic offensive in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s actions include:

Closure of the Wagah border crossing.

Suspension of all SAARC visas for Indian nationals.

A declaration that all bilateral pacts with India will be held in abeyance.

Islamabad, invoking the Simla Agreement, stated it would suspend all bilateral cooperation unless New Delhi complies with “international law and UN resolutions on Kashmir.”

