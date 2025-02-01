Airstrikes on ISIS in Somalia: Does the Terror Group Still Exist?

U.S. forces carried out precision airstrikes in Somalia's Golis Mountains early this morning, targeting ISIS operatives. The operation, coordinated with the Somali government, aimed at eliminating a senior ISIS attack planner.

U.S. forces carried out precision airstrikes in Somalia's Golis Mountains early this morning, targeting ISIS operatives.

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces conducted precision airstrikes against ISIS operatives in Somalia’s Golis Mountains early this morning. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Somali government and aimed at eliminating a senior ISIS attack planner.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the success of the mission, emphasizing that the strikes effectively targeted ISIS militants while avoiding civilian casualties.

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians,” Trump wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The White House declined to disclose additional details regarding the number of ISIS operatives killed. However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a separate statement, reaffirmed the Pentagon’s initial assessment that multiple ISIS militants were neutralized, reiterating that no civilians were harmed in the operation.

ISIS: A Persistent Global Threat

Although ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, no longer controls large territories as it once did in Syria and northern Iraq, the terror group remains active across more than a dozen countries. Over the years, it has expanded its influence through affiliated groups in Africa and Asia and has inspired numerous terror attacks worldwide.

Despite its territorial defeat nearly six years ago, ISIS continues to function as a decentralized network. The group remains capable of launching attacks, particularly through lone-wolf operatives in Europe and Russia.

One of the most devastating ISIS-claimed attacks in recent history occurred in March 2024, when gunmen stormed a shopping mall in Moscow, killing at least 150 people and injuring more than 500. The assault underscored the group’s ability to orchestrate high-profile acts of violence.

Rising Concerns in Syria and Iraq

U.S. officials have expressed growing concerns over the potential resurgence of the terrorist organization in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime. Instability in the region has created an environment in which ISIS could expand from its remaining desert strongholds and attempt to re-establish a foothold in Iraq.

In Western nations, security agencies remain vigilant against the persistent threat posed by individuals radicalized by ISIS propaganda. The group has repeatedly urged supporters to carry out low-tech attacks, such as stabbings, shootings, and vehicle rammings, which are difficult for law enforcement to detect.

Exploitation of Global Events

Experts warn that global events continue to fuel ISIS-inspired attacks. According to Rita Katz, executive director of SITE Intelligence—a nonprofit that monitors extremist activity—violence linked to ISIS has increased since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began in October 2023.

“Since the assault on Gaza, there has been a resurgence of lone-wolf plots in the name of ISIS,” Katz stated.

Some of the recent attacks attributed to ISIS-inspired individuals include:

A mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen, Germany.

An alleged plot against Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.

The stabbing of an Orthodox Jewish man in Zurich. In this incident, a 15-year-old Swiss national of Tunisian descent pledged allegiance to ISIS in a video, declaring his intent to target Jews and Christians.

Calls for Global Violence

ISIS has actively sought to exploit conflicts such as the war in Gaza to further its agenda. Within days of Hamas’ October 7 attacks, the group issued renewed calls for violence.

In January 2024, ISIS spokesman Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari released a statement urging followers to “hunt your prey—the Jews, Christians, and their allies—in the streets and alleyways of America, Europe, and the world,” according to SITE Intelligence.

The group’s long-standing strategy includes encouraging attacks on so-called “easy targets”—civilian locations such as synagogues and churches—before engaging military targets.

A Persistent Security Challenge

The danger posed by lone-wolf attacks remains a major concern for intelligence agencies worldwide. Over a decade ago, then-head of Australian intelligence David Irvine identified such threats as his “recurring nightmare”—individuals radicalized online who evade detection until they carry out acts of violence.

“Little has changed in that respect,” Katz noted, underscoring the continued relevance of Irvine’s warning. As ISIS remains active globally, security agencies must remain vigilant against its evolving strategies and persistent threat.

Also Read: Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says Trump