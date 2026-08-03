Al Jazeera Restricted in Pakistan? Reports of Website Block Fuel Press Freedom Concerns

Press freedom in Pakistan is once again under scrutiny after news outlets reported that access to Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera was blocked within the country after its extensive reporting on protests and election violence in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Although Islamabad has not officially confirmed any ban, several activists, opposition politicians, and even some Twitter users noted that the broadcaster’s website went down soon after it published on-ground reports from the disputed territory.

The reported development has once again put Pakistan’s media environment under scrutiny as political tensions continue to rise in PoK.

Reports Claim Al Jazeera Website Became Inaccessible

According to ANI, reports suggest that not only local digital news platforms but also international broadcasters faced access issues in Pakistan.

“In tandem with the blocking of local and regional digital news domains, incoming reports indicate that international broadcasters, including Al Jazeera English, have also become inaccessible to users within parts of the country. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan regarding the restrictions.”

So far, there has been no statement from Pakistan’s Information Ministry, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), or any other government agency confirming that Al Jazeera has been officially blocked.

Why Is Al Jazeera’s PoK Coverage in Focus?

The reported restriction comes as Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir continues to witness protests, internet shutdowns, political unrest and controversy surrounding the region’s so-called assembly elections.

Unlike many international media organisations, Al Jazeera published multiple on-ground reports from Muzaffarabad. Pakistan correspondent Kamal Hyder highlighted the impact of road blockades, shutdowns and heavy security on everyday life and the election process. In one report, Hyder said that the low voter turnout reflected people’s “solidarity with the protests in the region.”

A resident of Muzaffarabad, Nadia Khitab Raja, also shared her frustration with the situation. He said, “Protests are going on here. People and many parties have boycotted it. Women aren’t coming out to vote. People are disgusted with the system. They got fed-up.”

The broadcaster also reported allegations raised by residents and opposition groups about restrictions, communication blackouts and concerns over the fairness of the electoral process.

Activists and Opposition Leaders Raise Press Freedom Concerns

The first public claim regarding the alleged restriction came from Sohaib Khan, former Deputy General Secretary of the JKLF AJK-GB Zone.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Just confirmed from Islamabad: The AJEnglish website has been restricted in Pakistan following its coverage of recent events.”

He further added, “Silencing independent media will not hide the truth.” Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faiza Murad, currently based in London, alleged that authorities had also tightened reporting rules for foreign journalists.

According to her, journalists would now require prior No Objection Certificates (NOC) to report from areas outside Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and Pakistan has not publicly commented on the alleged advisory.

India Calls for Global Attention on PoK Situation

On July 31, India urged the international community to closely examine Pakistan’s actions in POK and hold Islamabad accountable for what it described as the “ruthless” use of force against peaceful protesters.

India’s government has stated that the unrest is a result of the political oppression and denial of rights and administration by Pakistan in the area.

Why Are Protests Continuing in PoK?

The continuing protests started in June and have been organised by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The protesters are calling for more political autonomy, release of the arrested activists, accountability for civilian deaths in the security operation, and good governance.

Apart from these, the protesters have been raising issues related to resource allocation, increasing costs of essential commodities and interference by Islamabad in the local administration.

In connection with the increasing protests, there have been clashes between the protesters and the security agencies, internet shutdowns, and closure of roads. Rights organisations have also pointed out the civilian deaths and communication restrictions due to these protests.

Even though the Pakistani government has not confirmed the blocking of Al Jazeera, the timing of the reported problems in accessing the site has increased the debate regarding freedom of the media.