Terrorist organisations have devised a new strategy to deceive India’s intelligence agencies. According to private media reports, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been renamed in order to provide terrorist training in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir (PoK). The terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent has released its second video in a week, titled “Kashmir is ours.” The 18-minute video discusses the demolition of the Babri Masjid, as well as atrocities against children and women. It also refers to “torture inflicted by the Indian Army.”

The army is now known as Al-Buraq, and Jaish is now known as Al-Umar-Mujahideen. Pakistan is allegedly playing such a game in order to avoid international pressure. Meanwhile, Al Qaeda in India has released a new video about Kashmir. In which there is a discussion of launching a jihad. Last month, the Taliban was quoted in Pakistani media as saying that it has the right to speak out in support of Muslims anywhere, including Kashmir. When an Indian media outlet contacted Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, he said his words had been “twisted.”

“Just as India is concerned about Afghan Hindus and Sikhs, believing there is a problem, the Muslim world is concerned about Kashmir in the same context,” Shaheen told News18, emphasising that Afghanistan will not intervene in Kashmir. The Taliban, according to the spokesperson, has no policy of conducting “armed operations” against any country.

In an exclusive video link interview with the BBC on Thursday, Shaheen, the Taliban’s spokesman for its political office in Doha, said: “We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens, and they are entitled to equal rights under your law.” As Muslims, the group had the right to speak out for Muslims in Kashmir and other countries, Shaheen said from Doha.

He went on to say that they are the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. His remarks came after Al-Qaeda, through its Al-Sahab media, asked the Muslim community to liberate other Muslim lands following the liberation of Afghanistan, adding Kashmir to the list of jihad targets.