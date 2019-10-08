Al-Qaida's Indian Subcontinent Chief Asim Umar has been killed in Afghanistan, the United State-Afghanistan's army officials confirmed on Tuesday. He was responsible for spreading terrorism in India, Pakistan, Canada, the US and other countries of the world.

The United State-Afghanistan’s army officials on Tuesday confirmed that they have knocked down terror organization Al Qaida Chief for Indian Subcontinent Asim Umar in Afghanistan. They said that he was killed after a joint military operation that took place on September 22 and 23. The reports say the US-Afghan army killed 6 other terrorists in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province. He was appointed as Al Qaida’s chief in the Indian Subcontinent by organization chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the successor of Osama Bin Laden.

The reports say that Asim Umar had also met Osama and later joined Al Qaida in 2007. He was responsible for exporting terrorism to India, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Umar was a native of Uttar Pradesh, born in 1974-76. He attained education from Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and later, moved to Pakistan in the 1990s.

The United Nations have tagged Al-Qaida as a global terror organization for causing deadly attacks in the United States, Canada, India, and Pakistan. The reports say that under Asim Umar’s leadership al-Qaida had tried to hijack a Pakistani warship in Karachi. He was also responsible for murders of 5 bloggers and doctors, and recently killing of an LGBT activist in Bangladesh.

1/2: BREAKING: #NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23. pic.twitter.com/sFKi38M6MC — NDS Afghanistan (@NDSAfghanistan) October 8, 2019

As per the reports, the terror front Al-Qaida was formed in the late 1980s in Afghanistan under the leadership of Osama Bin Laden. Later in 1986, he had left the organization but returned in 1996 and gathered thousands of young boys in the name of jihad and trained them in military camps near borders.

In 2011, the US army had killed Osama under the leadership of former US President Barack Obama who was watching every movement live through video cameras. The US Army also took his dead along with them as proof of global terrorist’s death who had planned the 9/11 twin tower attack in Washington in which thousands of Americans had lost their lives.

