Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Alabama Horror: Four People Dead And Several Injured In Birmingham Mass Shooting

Police discovered two men and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds; they were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim later died at the hospital.

Alabama Horror: Four People Dead And Several Injured In Birmingham Mass Shooting

At least four people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a mass shooting that occurred on Saturday night in Alabama.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. in Birmingham’s Five Points South area, a popular location known for its restaurants and bars, located near the University of Alabama, as reported by ABC News.

Birmingham police and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities suspect that multiple shooters were involved in the attack, according to CNN.

Police discovered two men and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds; they were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim later died at the hospital.

Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald told a leading news publication that the victims were all outside, either on the sidewalk or in the streets, in one of the city’s most popular entertainment districts.

(This is a BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

