Monday, August 19, 2024

Alain Delon, French Film Star Passes Away At 88

The actor, a prominent figure from the golden age of French cinema, was renowned for his tough-guy roles in classic films like The Samurai and Borsalino. A statement from his family, released to AFP news agency, confirmed that he “passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones,” while also requesting privacy during this time.

Delon, once hailed as one of the most handsome men in cinema, starred in iconic 1960s films such as *The Leopard* and *Rocco and His Brothers*. Though his film appearances became less frequent starting in the 1990s, he remained a regular subject in celebrity news. Over his career, he appeared in more than 90 films.

His family shared in a statement, “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, and his dog Loubo are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and family.”

