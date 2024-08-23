Alarming U.S. Government Report Links High Fluoride Levels in Water to Lower IQ in Children

A new U.S. government report has raised serious concerns about fluoride in drinking water, linking levels higher than the recommended limit to reduced IQ in children. This report, the first of its kind from a federal agency, suggests that fluoride levels exceeding 1.5 milligrams per liter are associated with lower cognitive function in kids.

Key Findings:

Report Source: National Toxicology Program, Department of Health and Human Services

National Toxicology Program, Department of Health and Human Services Findings: Moderate confidence that high fluoride levels correlate with lower IQ in children

Moderate confidence that high fluoride levels correlate with lower IQ in children Fluoride Levels: Water with more than 1.5 mg/L of fluoride linked to decreased IQ

Water with more than 1.5 mg/L of fluoride linked to decreased IQ IQ Impact: Studies indicate a potential loss of 2 to 5 IQ points in children with higher fluoride exposure

Studies indicate a potential loss of 2 to 5 IQ points in children with higher fluoride exposure Current Recommendations: U.S. recommends 0.7 mg/L; previous upper limit was 1.2 mg/L

U.S. recommends 0.7 mg/L; previous upper limit was 1.2 mg/L Natural Fluoride: About 0.6% of U.S. population exposed to higher fluoride levels naturally

Background and Implications: Fluoride has been added to drinking water since 1945 to prevent tooth decay, and it’s been hailed as a major public health achievement. However, concerns about its impact on brain development have been growing, especially after the National Research Council highlighted potential neurological risks in 2006.

The Environmental Protection Agency has set a maximum fluoride limit of 4 mg/L to prevent skeletal fluorosis, but the new findings suggest a need to re-evaluate fluoride safety, particularly for children and pregnant women. Researchers like Ashley Malin from the University of Florida advocate for reducing fluoride intake and considering new policy measures.

The American Dental Association is reviewing the report, which could spark further debate about fluoride use in public health.