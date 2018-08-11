A plane of Alaska Airlines that was stolen reportedly stolen by an airline employee has crashed near Ketron Island in Pierce County in United States' Seattle. However, dismissing the hijacking reports, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said it was not a terrorist incident, adding the man was 29-year-old local.

A plane of Alaska Airlines that was reportedly stolen by an airline employee has crashed near Ketron Island in Pierce County in United States’ Seattle, according to international news agency AP reports. Earlier, the Alaska Airlines reported ‘unauthorized take-off’ of the plane at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in Washington. However, dismissing the hijacking reports, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said it was not a terrorist incident, adding the man was 29-year-old local.

Confirming the incident, Alaska Airline on its Twitter wrote, “We’ve confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8 pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We’re working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane.”

In its earlier tweet, the airline said that they were aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400, adding that there are no passengers on board. SeaTac Airport tweeted, “An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.”

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More