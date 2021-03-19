Top U.S. and Chinese officials meet for first time in Anchorage, Alaska. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs head Yang Jiechi attacked each other's country policies. Yang accused Washington of fomenting retaliation against Beijing for criticizing it on human rights and other issues.

The two sides were utterly opposite to each other and to the rest of the world in the first meeting of top US and Chinese officials after Joe Biden took over as President of the United States. Keep the idea in mind. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs head Yang Jiechi attacked each other’s country policies at the start of the two-day talks in Alaska.

This is very unusual behavior for any serious diplomatic conversation. Owing to the moods of both sides, it seems that personal conversations would be more riotous at this conference. This meeting in Anchorage would serve as a new test for the two countries’ strained relations.

In Tibet, Hong Kong, and China’s western Xinjiang region, the two countries disagree on issues ranging from trade to human rights. There are also disagreements between Taiwan and China, as well as the Corona Virus outbreak and China’s increasing supremacy in the South China Sea.

According to Blinken, the Biden administration is united with its allies in the presence of China’s rising hegemony. Yang responded by issuing a list of China’s grievances against the US, accusing Washington of fomenting retaliation against Beijing for criticizing it on human rights and other issues.

On March 18, the United States and China came face to face for the first time in a long time in Anchorage, Alaska. The US had previously stated that they would only speak to China about the massacre of the Uygars. Dragon will be asked to clarify the situation on a number of topics, including Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea, during the talks.

