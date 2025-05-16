Albanian PM Edi Rama Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit In Tirana

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama made headlines at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana by kneeling to greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and hugging French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a striking display of diplomatic flair, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Friday by kneeling to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a gesture that quickly went viral and set the tone for a day filled with warmth, wit, and symbolism.

In a striking display of diplomatic flair, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Friday by kneeling to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a gesture that quickly went viral and set the tone for a day filled with warmth, wit, and symbolism.

Rama, fresh off a landslide victory securing his fourth term as Albania’s leader, welcomed over 40 European leaders to Tirana with characteristic showmanship. His re-election campaign centered on Albania’s EU ambitions, aiming for full membership by 2030, and this high-profile summit served as a perfect stage to showcase his European aspirations.

Towering at two meters (6’7″), Rama greeted leaders with charm and theatricality twirling a navy umbrella on a rain-soaked red carpet while sporting his trademark sneakers and an EPC-logoed necktie. The moment that caught the most attention was his playful kneel before Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, whom he fondly calls his “Italian sister.” Moments later, he embraced French President Emmanuel Macron, joking, “Here’s the Sun King,” just as the skies began to clear.

Giorgia Meloni truly commands the utmost respect of world leaders. This is quite the sight to see. pic.twitter.com/xBp3d0Qi7j Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 16, 2025

British humour wasn’t spared either. As rain poured down on Tirana, Rama quipped that “scientific proof” from the “European weather forecast institute” confirmed the British delegation brought the rain with them.

‘Welcome to Albania’

This was no ordinary summit welcome. Rama had a special surprise in store: AI-generated baby versions of each European leadercomplete with beards, glasses, and cheeky grins projected on a giant screen declaring, “Welcome to Albania.” The creative icebreaker drew laughter and set a jovial tone ahead of weighty discussions.

The EPC summit, initiated by President Macron in 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, brought together EU members and 20 partner nations to discuss key issues, including Ukraine and migration. Rama made it clear that while Albania may be one of the smallest countries represented, hosting such a significant gathering was a “great honour.”

“From Tirana, where all of Europe has come today and where the whole world will be watching, I say hello to you,” Rama posted on Instagram ahead of the event.

Why This Matters

Rama’s theatrical welcome was more than political theatre it was a strategic move to reinforce Albania’s commitment to the EU. As the bloc grapples with enlargement, migration, and security challenges, Albania’s bid to join gains fresh relevance.

Clips of Rama kneeling to Meloni and joking with Macron have gone viral on social media, with users applauding the Albanian leader’s mix of humour and diplomacy. His performance was a reminder that in an era of tense geopolitics, soft power and personality still matter on the global stage.

ALSO READ: EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!