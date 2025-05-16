Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Albanian PM Edi Rama Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit In Tirana

Albanian PM Edi Rama Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit In Tirana

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama made headlines at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana by kneeling to greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and hugging French President Emmanuel Macron.

Albanian PM Edi Rama Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit In Tirana

In a striking display of diplomatic flair, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Friday by kneeling to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a gesture that quickly went viral and set the tone for a day filled with warmth, wit, and symbolism.


In a striking display of diplomatic flair, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Friday by kneeling to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a gesture that quickly went viral and set the tone for a day filled with warmth, wit, and symbolism.

Rama, fresh off a landslide victory securing his fourth term as Albania’s leader, welcomed over 40 European leaders to Tirana with characteristic showmanship. His re-election campaign centered on Albania’s EU ambitions, aiming for full membership by 2030, and this high-profile summit served as a perfect stage to showcase his European aspirations.

Towering at two meters (6’7″), Rama greeted leaders with charm and theatricality twirling a navy umbrella on a rain-soaked red carpet while sporting his trademark sneakers and an EPC-logoed necktie. The moment that caught the most attention was his playful kneel before Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, whom he fondly calls his “Italian sister.” Moments later, he embraced French President Emmanuel Macron, joking, “Here’s the Sun King,” just as the skies began to clear.

British humour wasn’t spared either. As rain poured down on Tirana, Rama quipped that “scientific proof” from the “European weather forecast institute” confirmed the British delegation brought the rain with them.

‘Welcome to Albania’

This was no ordinary summit welcome. Rama had a special surprise in store: AI-generated baby versions of each European leadercomplete with beards, glasses, and cheeky grins projected on a giant screen declaring, “Welcome to Albania.” The creative icebreaker drew laughter and set a jovial tone ahead of weighty discussions.

The EPC summit, initiated by President Macron in 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, brought together EU members and 20 partner nations to discuss key issues, including Ukraine and migration. Rama made it clear that while Albania may be one of the smallest countries represented, hosting such a significant gathering was a “great honour.”

“From Tirana, where all of Europe has come today and where the whole world will be watching, I say hello to you,” Rama posted on Instagram ahead of the event.

Why This Matters

Rama’s theatrical welcome was more than political theatre it was a strategic move to reinforce Albania’s commitment to the EU. As the bloc grapples with enlargement, migration, and security challenges, Albania’s bid to join gains fresh relevance.

Clips of Rama kneeling to Meloni and joking with Macron have gone viral on social media, with users applauding the Albanian leader’s mix of humour and diplomacy. His performance was a reminder that in an era of tense geopolitics, soft power and personality still matter on the global stage.

ALSO READ: EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

Filed under

Edi Rama Giorgia Meloni

German javelin thrower Ju

Despite Career-Best Performance, Neeraj Chopra Beaten By Julian Weber’s 91.06m
In a monumental moment fo

Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s ‘Monster’ 90.23m Throw At Doha Diamond League 2025
In a striking display of

Albanian PM Edi Rama Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit In...
newsx

Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For First Time, Rewrites History In Javelin
newsx

Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals’ Big Blow
European Union (EU)

EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Despite Career-Best Performance, Neeraj Chopra Beaten By Julian Weber’s 91.06m

Despite Career-Best Performance, Neeraj Chopra Beaten By Julian Weber’s 91.06m

Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s ‘Monster’ 90.23m Throw At Doha Diamond League 2025

Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s ‘Monster’ 90.23m Throw At Doha Diamond League 2025

Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For First Time, Rewrites History In Javelin

Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark For First Time, Rewrites History In Javelin

Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals’ Big Blow

Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals’ Big Blow

EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

Entertainment

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom