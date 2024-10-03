Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Alex Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Unveiling Connections Between the Soros Family & Bangladesh’s Interim Leadership

In a significant development, son of the prominent philanthropist George Soros, Alex Soros recently met Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed interim leader of Bangladesh.



In a significant development, son of the prominent philanthropist George Soros, Alex Soros recently met Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed interim leader of Bangladesh.

In an Instagram post, Alex expressed his admiration for Yunus, describing him as “an old friend of my father and the foundation” and commending his leadership in steering Bangladesh towards a “peaceful future based on equity and fairness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Soros, PhD (@alexsoros)

Muhammad Yunus’s Relationship With Soros 

Celebrated for revolutionizing microfinance and social business, Muhammad Yunus relationship with George Soros dates back to 1999 when Yunus secured an $11 million loan from the Soros Economic Development Fund, part of the Open Society Foundations.

This loan was pivotal for Grameen Telecom, a non-profit entity associated with Yunus’ Grameen Bank, enabling it to acquire a 35% stake in Grameenphone Ltd., Bangladesh’s leading telecom operator.

The financial backing not only helped Grameenphone evolve into a dominant player in the telecommunications sector but also allowed Yunus to fund various social welfare projects across Bangladesh with the profits generated from Grameen Telecom.

While, Yunus’ global partnerships have significantly contributed to his vision of social entrepreneurship, they have also faced criticism from political adversaries, particularly regarding his foreign ties.

Meanwhile in 2023, George Soros officially passed control of the $25 billion Open Society Foundations to Alex, marking a transformative shift for the organization.

Under his leadership, the foundation continues to advocate for democracy, human rights, and social justice while tackling pressing global challenges such as climate change and governance reforms.

Alex Soros has established his own identity within the philanthropic landscape, working to uphold his father’s legacy while introducing innovative approaches to address critical issues worldwide.

Must Read: Protests Erupt As Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Addresses UNGA

