Alexander Lukashenko Sworn In for Seventh Term as Belarus President Amid Controversy

Alexander Lukashenko was officially sworn in as the president of Belarus for the seventh time on Tuesday, further extending his decades-long rule over the country, Anadolu reported.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the prestigious Ceremonial Hall within the Palace of Independence in Minsk. The event was attended by over 1,100 guests, including top government officials and dignitaries.

As part of the formal proceedings, the national flag of Belarus and the presidential standard were carried into the hall, adding to the gravity of the occasion.

A Solemn Ceremony Marking Another Term

During the ceremony, Lukashenko took the official oath of office with his right hand placed on the Constitution of Belarus. Following the oath, the national anthem was played, reinforcing the symbolic transition into his new term.

To formally certify his presidency, the chairman of the Central Election Commission presented Lukashenko with the official presidential certificate.

Lukashenko’s latest term follows his victory in the presidential election held on January 26. Official results indicate that he secured over 5.1 million votes, making up nearly 87 per cent of the total ballots cast.

The overwhelming margin further solidified his continued dominance in Belarusian politics, Anadolu reported.

Election Results and Certification

The Central Election Commission officially confirmed the election results during a meeting on February 3. This certification validated Lukashenko’s victory and cleared the way for him to begin another term as Belarus’ head of state. Despite ongoing controversy and international scrutiny, the confirmation reinforced Lukashenko’s hold on power.

Lukashenko’s extended rule has been marked by both strong internal support and persistent opposition. As he embarks on his seventh term, his leadership continues to draw attention both within Belarus and on the global stage.

(With Inputs From ANI)

