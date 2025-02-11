Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun: A Story Beyond Borders, A Dream Beyond Reach

Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun is not just a novel—it is an exploration of history, human conflict, and the scars left behind by geopolitical tensions

Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun is not just a novel—it is an exploration of history, human conflict, and the scars left behind by geopolitical tensions. In a recent session at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, Varlamov shed light on the themes of his book, his literary influences, and the shifting cultural and ideological landscape of Russia.

A Dark Chapter in European History

The word Odsun, taken from Czech, encapsulates the harrowing realities of forced migration, deportation, and displacement—core themes in Alexey Varlamov’s novel. Varlamov delved into the book’s historical backdrop, unpacking the complex ties between the Czech and German communities in the post-World War II era. For generations, Germans had lived in Sudetenland, only to be expelled in the war’s aftermath. This mass exodus, rife with suffering and brutality, forms the emotional and narrative backbone of the novel. Rather than offering a dry political retelling, Odsun takes a deeply personal route, chronicling the experiences of everyday people whose lives were upended by the decisions of those in power. While rooted in a specific historical moment, the novel speaks to a broader, universal reality—one where migration, exile, and political strife continue to shape human destinies.

Varlamov steers clear of the perspectives of statesmen and policymakers. Instead, he turns his lens toward the individuals caught in the chaos, making their struggles and resilience the heart of his story. In doing so, Odsun highlights an age-old dilemma—conflict between neighboring nations. India, too, has wrestled with such tensions for over seven decades. Varlamov pointed out that, despite the differences in time and place, these conflicts share a common, deeply human essence. He closed with a thought-provoking vision: a world where borders cease to divide, and nations no longer stand as barriers between people.

Literature, Love, and Influence

When it comes to love in literature, Alexey Varlamov draws inspiration from the ancients—Greek and Latin myths—as well as literary giants like Petrarch, Shakespeare, and Dante. But if there’s one writer who occupies a singular place in his heart, it’s Alexander Pushkin. His devotion to Pushkin is so intense that he jokingly describes it as “a good illness.” He also holds Chekhov in high regard and considers ‘The Master and Margarita’ essential reading for anyone exploring Russian literature. For Varlamov, literature and love are inseparable. “We write because we love to write,” he declares with conviction. This deep passion extends beyond storytelling to his love for historical narratives, evident in his admiration for Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace and Andrei Platonov’s Chevengur. For him, literature isn’t just about words on a page—it’s about the love that breathes life into them.

Lenin in India, Stalin in Russia: A Tale of Contrasts

One of the more unexpected observations Varlamov shared from his travels was the sight of Lenin’s portraits in India—something, he notes, that has become increasingly rare in Russia. Stalin, however, still looms large in Russian memory, enjoying a more enduring presence. This contrast, he suggests, speaks volumes about Russia’s ideological struggles and the persistence of Leninist thought in certain corners of India. Historically, Russia has cycled through political rejections—abandoning monarchy in 1917, socialism in the 1990s, and now, with some voices even questioning capitalism, the nation remains in flux. This constant upheaval points to a deeper identity crisis, one that makes Russia an endlessly compelling subject for writers like Varlamov.

Literature as a Bridge Across Divides

Varlamov is clear about one thing—Odsun is not a manifesto for any ideology. It is neither liberal nor nationalist. Instead, it strives to create understanding between opposing sides. Already the recipient of the Moscow Art Liberal Prize and the Big Book Award, the novel is now being translated into several Asian languages, further amplifying its message of peace. Varlamov sees literature as a bridge across political divides.

Up to this point, I have presented Varlamov’s perspective. Now, I wish to conclude the article with my own take.

Peace or Power?

Will we ever choose peace over power?

Or is power the only truth we devour?

This book was written before war returned,

Before cities wept and borders burned.

Now, its words feel sharper still,

As the world bends to iron will.

From Russia-Ukraine’s cries to Israel-Gaza’s fire,

Peace retreats, while tensions rise higher.

I study nations, their ruthless art,

Where power, not dreams, commands the heart.

Varlamov spoke of a world set free,

No borders, no chains—just harmony.

But I cannot share this golden dream,

For power reigns, cold and supreme.

Borders stand not just as lines,

But as shields for sovereign minds.

A fragile truce, a fleeting breath,

Before the march of war and death.

Peace, a whisper—soon undone,

While power surges with the sun.

History speaks, its voice so clear:

It’s power, not peace, that shapes us here.

