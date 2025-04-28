All About Canada Elections 2025 Result: Here’s How You Can Track All The Biggest Updates

The 2025 election has captured national attention as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leader Mark Carney face off in a tightly contested race.

As Canada approaches its highly anticipated 2025 federal election, millions of citizens across the country are getting ready to cast their votes.

Due to Canada’s six time zones, voting hours will vary by region, although all polling stations will remain open for 12 hours to ensure maximum participation.

Voting Hours Across Canada’s Six Time Zones

To accommodate voters fairly across the country, Elections Canada has established specific voting windows that align closely within a three-hour range across time zones. Here’s the breakdown of polling hours by region:

Newfoundland Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Atlantic Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time)

Eastern Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (local time)

Central Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time)

Mountain Time: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (local time)

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Ballot counting will commence immediately after polls close, and preliminary results are expected roughly 30 minutes after the final votes are cast.

Poilievre vs. Carney: A High-Stakes Political Battle

The 2025 election has captured national attention as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leader Mark Carney face off in a tightly contested race.

The outcome is set to shape Canada’s political landscape for years to come, making voter turnout and engagement even more critical.

How to Watch the Canadian Federal Election Results Live

Canadians eager to follow the results as they unfold can access a variety of trusted news sources for real-time updates and analysis:

NewsX: A comprehensive live blog will track developments, results, and key moments throughout election day.

Elections Canada: The official election authority will provide up-to-the-minute vote counts, seat projections, and voter turnout statistics via its website.

CTV News: Offering detailed coverage through its TV channel, website, and YouTube platform, with polling insights from Nanos Research.

Global News: Extensive live updates and breaking election news will be available on their website and YouTube channel.

CPAC (Cable Public Affairs Channel): Focused on political commentary and analysis, CPAC’s live coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Stay Informed as Canada Decides Its Future

With the stakes higher than ever, Canadians are encouraged to stay informed and engaged as the country heads to the polls.

Trusted media outlets and official platforms will ensure voters and political enthusiasts alike remain updated with every significant development.

ALSO READ: India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List