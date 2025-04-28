Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • All About Canada Elections 2025 Result: Here’s How You Can Track All The Biggest Updates

All About Canada Elections 2025 Result: Here’s How You Can Track All The Biggest Updates

The 2025 election has captured national attention as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leader Mark Carney face off in a tightly contested race.

All About Canada Elections 2025 Result: Here’s How You Can Track All The Biggest Updates

Canada elections


As Canada approaches its highly anticipated 2025 federal election, millions of citizens across the country are getting ready to cast their votes.

Due to Canada’s six time zones, voting hours will vary by region, although all polling stations will remain open for 12 hours to ensure maximum participation.

Voting Hours Across Canada’s Six Time Zones

To accommodate voters fairly across the country, Elections Canada has established specific voting windows that align closely within a three-hour range across time zones. Here’s the breakdown of polling hours by region:

Newfoundland Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Atlantic Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time)

Eastern Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (local time)

Central Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time)

Mountain Time: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (local time)

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Ballot counting will commence immediately after polls close, and preliminary results are expected roughly 30 minutes after the final votes are cast.

Poilievre vs. Carney: A High-Stakes Political Battle

The 2025 election has captured national attention as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leader Mark Carney face off in a tightly contested race.

The outcome is set to shape Canada’s political landscape for years to come, making voter turnout and engagement even more critical.

How to Watch the Canadian Federal Election Results Live

Canadians eager to follow the results as they unfold can access a variety of trusted news sources for real-time updates and analysis:

NewsX: A comprehensive live blog will track developments, results, and key moments throughout election day.

Elections Canada: The official election authority will provide up-to-the-minute vote counts, seat projections, and voter turnout statistics via its website.

CTV News: Offering detailed coverage through its TV channel, website, and YouTube platform, with polling insights from Nanos Research.

Global News: Extensive live updates and breaking election news will be available on their website and YouTube channel.

CPAC (Cable Public Affairs Channel): Focused on political commentary and analysis, CPAC’s live coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Stay Informed as Canada Decides Its Future

With the stakes higher than ever, Canadians are encouraged to stay informed and engaged as the country heads to the polls.

Trusted media outlets and official platforms will ensure voters and political enthusiasts alike remain updated with every significant development.

ALSO READ: India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation, Check The List

Filed under

Canada Election 2025 Canada election results 2025

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjan

Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Claps Back At Trolls Mocking Their Son: He...
Rapper Vedan

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His...
newsx

Who Are The Real Beneficiaries Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack? Rakesh Tikait Makes A Controversial...
Canada elections

All About Canada Elections 2025 Result: Here’s How You Can Track All The Biggest Updates
newsx

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation And Retotaling Results Released At Official Site | Check Now
newsx

Two Pakistani Nationals Iftikhar Sheikh And Arnish Sheikh, Arrested In Chhattisgarh With Fake Indian Documents
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Claps Back At Trolls Mocking Their Son: He Is One And A Half Years Old

Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Claps Back At Trolls Mocking Their Son: He...

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His...

Who Are The Real Beneficiaries Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack? Rakesh Tikait Makes A Controversial Remark

Who Are The Real Beneficiaries Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack? Rakesh Tikait Makes A Controversial...

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation And Retotaling Results Released At Official Site | Check Now

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation And Retotaling Results Released At Official Site | Check Now

Two Pakistani Nationals Iftikhar Sheikh And Arnish Sheikh, Arrested In Chhattisgarh With Fake Indian Documents

Two Pakistani Nationals Iftikhar Sheikh And Arnish Sheikh, Arrested In Chhattisgarh With Fake Indian Documents

Entertainment

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After