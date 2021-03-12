At today's first quad summit, leaders from the United States, India, Australia, and Japan will gather. China wanted the four countries to do something helpful to international peace and stability rather than something "counterproductive." India would respond by laying a strategic siege on China on issues like the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific region, and India's role in Afghanistan.

Leaders of the US, India, Australia, and Japan will hold a meeting at the first quad conference today, creating panic in China. China on Wednesday expected that the four countries would do something that would be beneficial for international peace and security, not ‘counterproductive’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga will participate in the digital meeting.

India will also begin the siege on the diplomatic front, with attempts to alleviate tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India will answer with strategic siege to China on issues such as the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific zone, and India’s position in Afghanistan.

The quad conference today will be a special message for China. The four major leaders meeting together for the first time on the Quad’s forum would certainly lift China’s concern.

All the countries in the Quad support a rule-based structure in the South China Sea and the Indian Pacific area. Strategically, India’s increasing cooperation with the US, Japan, Australia in the quad is also necessary to maintain balance across the country. In fact, these countries tend to be united in the matter of planning an alternate to China on the supply chain. Considering the circumstances emerging during Covid, India has been continuously urging cooperation from around countries in terms of the supply chain.

In the statement on the Quad meet, “Summit will provide a chance to share views on current issues such as resilient supply chains, new and essential technologies, maritime security, and climate change.” said India’s ministry of external affairs. This is the first such gathering of the quad founders. In addition to their regional challenges, the four leaders will also address several global problems at the conference. Issues ranging from the Corona crisis to climate change will be addressed. Many other burning issues may also come up for discussion, like the situation in Myanmar.

Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi during First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit pic.twitter.com/j5JQdEy8dL — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

United States is committed to working with you & with all our allies in the region to achieve stability. This group is particularly important because it is dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results: US President Joe Biden during First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit pic.twitter.com/M0lmxHhikh — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

