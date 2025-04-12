Home
All Foreign Nationals Staying Over 30 Days Must Register Or Face Penalties, Says White House Invoking Alien Registration Act

The White House has ordered all foreign nationals in the U.S. for over 30 days to register with the federal government or face arrest, fines, and permanent expulsion. The revived directive, rooted in the Alien Registration Act and signed into force by President Trump, sets April 11, 2025, as the final deadline for compliance.

In a landmark enforcement decision, the White House has mandated that all foreign nationals who have been residing in the United States for over 30 days must register with the federal government or risk severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and deportation under the Alien Registration Act.

“All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply with this is a crime punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

“If not, you will be arrested, fined, deported, never to return to our country again,” she added.

The deadline to comply with the directive, rooted in the decades-old Alien Registration Act, was April 11, 2025.

Legal Foundation: Reviving a WWII-Era Alien Registration Act

The requirement stems from Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), originally shaped by the Alien Registration Act during World War II. The policy has been revived through Executive Order 14159, signed by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. Titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” the order directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce alien registration as a national security priority.

This move was cleared after U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee, dismissed a legal challenge brought by advocacy groups, ruling that the plaintiffs lacked sufficient legal standing to block the rule’s implementation.

Who Must Register? And By When?

Under the revised federal directive:

  • All foreign nationals, including visa holders and legal permanent residents, must register if they remain in the U.S. for over 30 days.
  • Individuals entering the U.S. after April 11 must register within 30 days of arrival.
  • Children must register upon turning 14 years old, regardless of prior registration.
  • Parents or legal guardians must ensure minors under 14 are registered.
  • Once registered, aliens over the age of 18 must carry proof of registration at all times.

DHS clarified that those required to register will need to submit biometric data, including fingerprints, unless waived.

Penalties for Non-Compliance: Fines, Jail, and Deportation Under Alien Registration Act

Failing to comply with the registration order could result in:

  • Fines up to $5,000
  • Imprisonment for up to 30 days
  • Deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry

Leavitt emphasized the importance of the measure, framing it as a matter of law enforcement and national safety.

“The Trump administration will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. We will not pick and choose which laws to enforce,” she said.
“We must know who is in our country for the safety and the security of our homeland and for all American citizens.”

New System for Registration: Form G-325R

To accommodate compliance, USCIS has introduced a new form, G-325R (Biometric Information – Registration), and an online platform through which foreign nationals can register.

Key points regarding the form and process:

  • Registration is not an immigration status.
  • Possessing registration documents does not confer employment authorization or any other immigration benefit.
  • The form allows unregistered aliens a direct means to fulfill their obligations under the INA.

Although many foreign nationals have already complied, officials acknowledged that a significant number remain unregistered due to the lack of a direct registration pathway — a gap the new form seeks to close.

