‘All Hell Will Break Loose’: Trump Warns Hamas Over Hostage Release

The future of Gaza and its more than two million Palestinian residents remains uncertain as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies his threats to take control of the enclave. His remarks have further jeopardized the already fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, raising fears of renewed violence in the war-torn region.

Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, declaring that “all hell will break loose” if the group fails to comply with the terms of the ongoing hostage exchange deal under the war truce with Israel. His statements signal a possible escalation of the conflict, as he remains adamant about enforcing his controversial plan for Gaza’s future.

Trump’s Deadline for Hostage Release

Trump has set a strict deadline, demanding that all hostages held by Hamas be released by Saturday. He warned that if his demand is not met by 12:00 PM on that day, he would call for the immediate cancellation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, paving the way for further hostilities.

“But as far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday 12 o’clock—I think it’s an appropriate time—I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump stated.

He emphasized that all remaining hostages must be freed at once, rather than in small groups. “Not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two. We want them all back,” he insisted. While he acknowledged that Israel has the final say on the matter, he made it clear that his own position is firm.

When asked to clarify his warning, Trump remained vague, saying only, “Hamas will find out what I mean.”

Threat to Cut Aid to Jordan and Egypt

Trump’s vision for Gaza extends beyond the immediate ceasefire. He has proposed a controversial plan for the United States to “take over” Gaza, a move that has sparked international outrage. As part of this plan, he suggested that Palestinians should permanently relocate to other areas rather than returning to Gaza.

Trump has also issued threats to Jordan and Egypt, key U.S. allies in the region, warning that their financial aid could be at risk if they do not agree to accept Palestinian refugees. When asked whether he would cut billions of dollars in U.S. assistance to these nations, he responded, “Maybe… If they don’t agree, I would conceivably withhold it.”

No Right of Return for Palestinians

One of the most controversial aspects of Trump’s plan is his outright rejection of a Palestinian right to return to Gaza. He described his vision as a “real estate development for the future,” making it clear that displaced Palestinians would not be allowed to go back to their homes in the enclave.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Trump defended his proposal, saying, “I would own it.” He suggested that Palestinians could be resettled in newly built communities outside of Gaza. “Could be five, six, could be two,” he said, referring to potential locations for Palestinian relocation. “But we’ll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is.”

He further justified his stance by arguing that Gaza is currently uninhabitable. “In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it’ll be years before you could ever—it’s not habitable,” he explained.

International Backlash and Uncertainty

Trump’s plan has been widely condemned by the international community, with Arab nations and humanitarian organizations denouncing it as a blatant attempt at ethnic cleansing. Even within his own administration, there has been little discussion at the Pentagon or State Department about how the U.S. could legally or logistically execute such a drastic move.

Despite the widespread criticism, Trump’s proposal has found support among Israel’s far-right settler movement and evangelical groups in the United States, who have long advocated for the annexation of Gaza and other Palestinian territories, including the West Bank.

As the situation in Gaza remains tense, the looming deadline set by Trump adds another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile conflict. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the ceasefire holds or if the region plunges back into violence.