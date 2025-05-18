All Hospitals In Northern Gaza Out Of Service As Israeli Siege Intensifies

Northern Gaza has lost all functional public hospitals following an Israeli siege of the Indonesian Hospital, the last remaining facility in the region, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The development comes amid a deadly escalation, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 103 people across the Gaza Strip overnight.

Northern Gaza hospitals shut down amid Israeli siege; over 100 killed in airstrikes across the Strip as offensive intensifies.

Northern Gaza has been left without a single functioning public hospital, the Hamas-run health ministry announced on Sunday. The ministry confirmed that all public medical facilities in the area are now “out of service” following an Israeli siege of the Indonesian Hospital, which had been the last operational hospital in the region.

“The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies — effectively forcing the hospital out of service,” the health ministry said in a statement, as quoted by AFP.

“All public hospitals in the North Gaza governorate are now out of service,” the statement added.

Deadly Strikes Across Gaza Claim Over 100 Lives

As Israel ramped up its military campaign in Gaza, at least 103 people were killed in strikes carried out across the territory overnight and into Sunday, AFP reported, citing hospital officials and medics.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, more than 48 people lost their lives in airstrikes, which hit residential houses and tents that were sheltering displaced civilians. Among the dead were 18 children and 13 women, according to Weam Fares, a spokesperson for Nasser Hospital, who spoke to the Associated Press.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In northern Gaza, strikes targeted homes in the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp. One attack killed nine members of a single family, according to the Gaza health ministry’s emergency services. Another strike on a separate family residence in Jabaliya killed 10 people, including seven children and a woman, the civil defense said. The civil defense in Gaza operates under the Hamas-run government.

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive

The latest wave of violence is part of a broader Israeli military campaign dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots.” Under this operation, Israel has indicated plans to seize territory in Gaza, displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the southern part of the Strip, and take expanded control over humanitarian aid distribution.

The Israeli military has not issued a comment regarding the overnight airstrikes. Israel has consistently attributed civilian casualties to Hamas, accusing the militant group of embedding its operations within civilian areas.

Also Read: Israel To Divide Gaza Into Three Slices: Leaked Documents Reveal