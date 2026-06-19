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Home > World News > ‘All Of Lebanon Must Burn’: Hezbollah Drone Blast Kills 4 IDF Troops, Israel Strikes Back In Bekaa As War Refuses To End

‘All Of Lebanon Must Burn’: Hezbollah Drone Blast Kills 4 IDF Troops, Israel Strikes Back In Bekaa As War Refuses To End

Israel carried out fresh airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, accusing the group of repeatedly violating the ceasefire after attacks that killed four Israeli soldiers and wounded five others.

Ben Gvir says all of Lebanon must burn (Image: X)
Ben Gvir says all of Lebanon must burn (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 16:04 IST

Tensions have flared once again in West Asia despite a peace agreement between the US and Iran. On Friday, the Israeli Air Force said it carried out fresh strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. “The Air Force struck a short time ago at Hezbollah terrorist organization infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, this in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which continues to advance and carry out terror plots against IDF forces,” the Israeli Air Force said.

Fresh strikes follow deadly attacks on Israeli troops

Israeli forces claimed Hezbollah breached the ceasefire after a suspected drone strike killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon. The slain officer was identified as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita.

According to the Times of Israel, another Hezbollah attack on Thursday night left five soldiers wounded, including one seriously. The IDF said an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck forces from the Commando Brigade in Kfar Tebnit.

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Israeli rhetoric sharpens amid renewed hostilities

As attacks and counterstrikes continue, statements from senior Israeli leaders have become increasingly forceful. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reacted to the incidents by saying “all of Lebanon must burn.”

Gvir wrote on X, “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn! With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration.”

Calls for stronger action as diplomacy stalls

The minister also argued that restraint would not bring victory and said he had conveyed that view directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I told the Prime Minister, even in our private meetings: For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don’t win with measured responses and restraint–you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror,” Gvir said.

With negotiations between the US and Iran currently on hold, the security situation in West Asia remains volatile. Israel is also seen as unlikely to halt its military operations in southern Lebanon in the near term. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal    

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‘All Of Lebanon Must Burn’: Hezbollah Drone Blast Kills 4 IDF Troops, Israel Strikes Back In Bekaa As War Refuses To End
Tags: idfIran US WarIsrael-HezbollahLebanon

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‘All Of Lebanon Must Burn’: Hezbollah Drone Blast Kills 4 IDF Troops, Israel Strikes Back In Bekaa As War Refuses To End

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‘All Of Lebanon Must Burn’: Hezbollah Drone Blast Kills 4 IDF Troops, Israel Strikes Back In Bekaa As War Refuses To End
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