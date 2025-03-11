All You Need To Know About Baloch Liberation Army, The Group Which Hijacked A Pakistan Train With 100 Hostages

The organization is known for orchestrating high-profile attacks against security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, drawing international scrutiny. Several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Pakistan, have designated the BLA as a terrorist organization.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has established itself as one of the most active separatist movements in Pakistan, particularly in the conflict-ridden province of Balochistan.

The organization is known for orchestrating high-profile attacks against security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, drawing international scrutiny. Several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Pakistan, have designated the BLA as a terrorist organization.

On Tuesday, the BLA carried out a deadly hijacking of the Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. Reports indicate that militants took over 100 passengers hostage, resulting in the deaths of at least six soldiers.

The incident underscores the group’s increasing operational reach and its ability to stage large-scale attacks.

Origins in Baloch Nationalism

The BLA’s ideology is deeply rooted in Baloch nationalism, a movement that has sought greater autonomy and, in some cases, complete independence from Pakistan. The struggle dates back to Balochistan’s controversial accession to Pakistan in 1948, which sparked unrest that has continued for decades.

The formal emergence of the BLA in the early 2000s marked a new phase in the insurgency, with the group advocating for a sovereign Baloch state.

The organization accuses the Pakistani government of exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources while sidelining the region’s population politically and economically.

Leadership and Organizational Structure

Despite operating largely in secrecy, the BLA is believed to function through a cell-based structure, with different commanders managing various regions of Balochistan.

Over the years, internal splits have led to the formation of rival factions, such as the United Baloch Army (UBA) and Baloch Republican Army (BRA). These factions sometimes coordinate under broader coalitions like the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS).

Notable figures linked to the BLA include:

Aslam Baloch, a key commander who was reportedly killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in 2018.

Leadership figures believed to be operating from exile, with alleged bases in Afghanistan and other neighboring countries.

Major Attacks and Strategic Targets

For over two decades, the BLA has carried out violent operations primarily in resource-rich Balochistan. The group has frequently targeted security personnel, infrastructure, and foreign nationals, particularly those linked to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Some of the most significant attacks claimed by the BLA include:

The 2018 assault on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

The 2019 attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar, specifically targeting Chinese nationals.

Multiple ambushes on security forces, along with railway line sabotage and power grid disruptions.

BLA’s Global Terrorist Designation

The BLA has been banned in Pakistan, the UK, and the US due to its violent activities. In 2019, the US Department of State officially designated the BLA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), citing its attacks on civilians and military personnel.

The Pakistani government has frequently accused foreign intelligence agencies of supporting the BLA, particularly in relation to regional tensions with India and Afghanistan. However, no conclusive evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate these claims.

Rising Threat and Regional Impact

Experts believe that the BLA’s adoption of more sophisticated tactics, including suicide bombings and hostage-taking, reflects a shift toward more coordinated insurgent activities. The group’s persistent opposition to CPEC projects poses a significant challenge to regional economic and infrastructural initiatives.

Despite continued military crackdowns, the Baloch insurgency remains active, highlighting the long-standing grievances of the Baloch people. Analysts suggest that a political solution, rather than a purely military approach, is necessary to address the conflict’s root causes.

