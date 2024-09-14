The recent police raids, conducted in two Malaysian states, followed calls for an investigation into GISB's activities.

The recent rescue of hundreds of children and youths from charity homes in Malaysia has once again brought Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) under intense scrutiny. The firm, which presents itself as a Malaysian conglomerate committed to Islamic principles, is facing allegations of sexual abuse at facilities allegedly managed by them. This controversy has reignited discussions about GISB’s historical ties to the outlawed Al-Arqam sect.

GISB, which acknowledges its connection to Al-Arqam, founded by the late Ashaari Muhammad, has been distancing itself from the sect’s controversial practices since Al-Arqam was banned in 1994. Despite this, the recent allegations have thrust the firm’s origins back into the spotlight. GISB has denied operating the homes in question and refuted the abuse allegations, although its CEO admitted that the organization had breached unspecified laws and confirmed a few cases of sodomy at the youth homes.

Controversial History and Current Allegations

GISB has previously attracted negative attention, notably in 2011, for its contentious views on sex and marriage, including promoting polygamy and the establishment of the Obedient Wives’ Club, which encouraged submission in a manner described as “like prostitutes.” This latest scandal involves accusations from Islamic leaders and former members who have long criticized GISB for exploiting workers and propagating deviant teachings.

The recent police raids, conducted in two Malaysian states, followed calls for an investigation into GISB’s activities. The authorities are probing various allegations, including exploitation and money laundering, and plan to examine religious schools operated by GISB. The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is expected to report on the sect’s teachings and their impact.

Reactions and Historical Context

The raids have shocked local communities, particularly in Bukit Beruntung, where the abuse allegations have stirred concerns. Residents and local leaders expressed alarm over the reported signs of abuse, neglect, and emotional trauma among the rescued youths.

Al-Arqam, founded by Ashaari Muhammad in 1968, was initially focused on religious discussions but faced condemnation in the 1980s for its alleged deviant teachings. Ashaari, known for his claims of supernatural abilities and having multiple wives and children, was imprisoned in the 1990s and died in 2010. The Malaysian government banned Rufaqa Corp, another entity linked to Ashaari, in 2006, accusing it of trying to revive Al-Arqam’s ideology.

GISB, rebranded from Rufaqa Corp, has positioned itself as a legitimate business entity compliant with Islamic values. However, experts like Munira Mustaffa from Chasseur Group argue that GISB’s business activities may serve to obscure its controversial origins. “GISB’s businesses appear to help it ‘hide under the veil of legitimacy,’ while maintaining practices similar to other isolationist communities or cults,” Mustaffa said.

As the investigation continues, the spotlight remains on GISB’s past connections and the ongoing concerns about its influence and operations.

