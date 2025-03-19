Aluminum Foil Wrapped Over My Body Like A Dead Body, Jasmine Mooney Reveals Inhumane Conditions During Detention At US Border

After spending nearly two weeks in detention, Mooney was released and returned to Vancouver on March 16, 2025. Arriving at the airport, she admitted she was still processing the ordeal, suffering from exhaustion and malnutrition due to poor conditions in detention.

Canadian actress and entrepreneur Jasmine Mooney, known for her role in an American Pie sequel, was held in US immigration detention for nearly two weeks due to an incomplete work visa.

The incident took place at the San Ysidro border crossing between Mexico and San Diego, California, the busiest land border crossing in the world.

Visa Issues Led to Sudden Detention

Mooney, who co-founded the beverage brand Holy! Water, was detained on March 3, 2025. According to reports, her US work visa had been revoked in November while she was traveling from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

She was in the process of reapplying when she was stopped by border officials.

During questioning, Mooney was informed that her visa had not been properly processed. Additionally, an officer allegedly claimed she could not work for a company involved with hemp, a key ingredient in her health drink brand.

No Criminal Record, Yet Detained

Despite having no prior criminal record, Mooney was detained rather than being advised to rectify her application or sent back to Canada. Her mother, Alexis Eagles, expressed frustration, stating that the authorities could have provided guidance instead of placing her under arrest.

Mooney described the conditions in the detention facilities as “inhumane.” She initially spent three nights at the San Ysidro facility before being transferred in the middle of the night to the San Luis detention center in Arizona.

According to her mother, detainees were confined in concrete cells without natural light, sleeping on mats with no blankets or pillows. The fluorescent lights were never turned off, and bathroom facilities were limited. Each time she was moved, Mooney was reportedly shackled in chains.

In an interview, Mooney recalled being forced to sleep with only an aluminum foil sheet for warmth, comparing her experience to being “wrapped like a dead body.”

Mooney’s Release and Reaction

After spending nearly two weeks in detention, Mooney was released and returned to Vancouver on March 16, 2025. Arriving at the airport, she admitted she was still processing the ordeal, suffering from exhaustion and malnutrition due to poor conditions in detention.

She later shared a statement on Instagram, thanking supporters and describing her experience as akin to being in a “deeply disturbing psychological experiment.”

The Guardian has reached out to US Customs and Border Protection for an official response regarding Mooney’s detention. Her case has sparked discussions about the treatment of detainees and the policies surrounding immigration enforcement.

As the controversy unfolds, Mooney’s experience sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals navigating the US immigration system, even when they have no criminal history and are in the process of complying with visa regulations.