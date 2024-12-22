Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to marry in a $600 million wedding at Kevin Costner's ranch, with a star-studded guest list and luxury accommodations.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are preparing for a wedding like no other, set to take place in Aspen, Colorado, at a luxurious venue fit for a star-studded affair. The couple, who have been engaged since May 2023, is reportedly set to exchange vows in a $600 million celebration that will not only be extravagant but also highly exclusive. The event will unfold over December 26-27 at the renowned Matsuhisa restaurant, where the couple has reserved the venue for a winter wonderland-themed celebration.

Sources close to the couple reveal that the guest list will be an elite gathering of around 180 people, including many Hollywood celebrities and high-profile figures. This wedding will continue the tradition of lavish celebrations, following their Italian engagement party in Positano, which had notable guests such as Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan. This time, however, the location shifts to the 160-acre Dunbar Ranch, owned by actor Kevin Costner, where Bezos and Sanchez’s nuptials are expected to take place on December 28.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, have been keeping tight-lipped about most wedding details. But insiders have revealed that their secretive, high-profile wedding will include luxury accommodations in five-star hotels and private mansions, secured across Aspen. Wedding planners have confirmed that they’re going all out, with vendors from across the country involved in organizing the event, and non-disclosure agreements in place to protect the secrecy surrounding this monumental occasion.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s union will undoubtedly make headlines as one of the most extravagant weddings in history. The ceremony and celebrations will not only reflect their success and status but also their deep personal connection, as they continue their journey together in a celebration of love and opulence.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lara Trump? Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Will Be Replaced By THIS Republican After Withdrawing From Florida Senate Bid

Filed under

Jeff Bezos WEDDINGS

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss For THIS Reason

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope...

Entertainment

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram: Mere Pange Sarkaaran Naal

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram:

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox