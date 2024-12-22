Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are preparing for a wedding like no other, set to take place in Aspen, Colorado, at a luxurious venue fit for a star-studded affair. The couple, who have been engaged since May 2023, is reportedly set to exchange vows in a $600 million celebration that will not only be extravagant but also highly exclusive. The event will unfold over December 26-27 at the renowned Matsuhisa restaurant, where the couple has reserved the venue for a winter wonderland-themed celebration.

Sources close to the couple reveal that the guest list will be an elite gathering of around 180 people, including many Hollywood celebrities and high-profile figures. This wedding will continue the tradition of lavish celebrations, following their Italian engagement party in Positano, which had notable guests such as Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan. This time, however, the location shifts to the 160-acre Dunbar Ranch, owned by actor Kevin Costner, where Bezos and Sanchez’s nuptials are expected to take place on December 28.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, have been keeping tight-lipped about most wedding details. But insiders have revealed that their secretive, high-profile wedding will include luxury accommodations in five-star hotels and private mansions, secured across Aspen. Wedding planners have confirmed that they’re going all out, with vendors from across the country involved in organizing the event, and non-disclosure agreements in place to protect the secrecy surrounding this monumental occasion.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s union will undoubtedly make headlines as one of the most extravagant weddings in history. The ceremony and celebrations will not only reflect their success and status but also their deep personal connection, as they continue their journey together in a celebration of love and opulence.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lara Trump? Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Will Be Replaced By THIS Republican After Withdrawing From Florida Senate Bid