Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Amber Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In North Carolina

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In North Carolina

Amber Alerts are designed to quickly disseminate critical information about missing children who are believed to be in danger.

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In North Carolina

Azalea Strifler


Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Azalea Strifler, who was last seen in the Spring Lake area. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for the missing teenager and urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in locating her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to reports, Strifler, who has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds, was last seen on Tuesday at around 6:15 a.m. A Facebook post from a woman claiming to be her mother confirmed that she has been missing since that time. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

Harnett County, located approximately 140 miles east of Charlotte and north of Fayetteville, has mobilized law enforcement resources in the search. The Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday as officials deemed Strifler’s case an emergency requiring public assistance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amber Alerts are designed to quickly disseminate critical information about missing children who are believed to be in danger. The system, which originated in the United States, broadcasts alerts via radio, television, road signs, and mobile devices to raise awareness and help authorities locate abducted children as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information on Azalea Strifler’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111, call 911, or dial *HP for assistance. Authorities are emphasizing the urgency of the situation and requesting that the public remain vigilant.

As the search continues, law enforcement officials are hopeful that the Amber Alert will lead to credible tips that can aid in the safe return of the missing teenager.

ALSO READ: Trump Declares US Will Not Make Security Guarantees In Ukraine-Russia Deal

Filed under

Amber Alert Harnett County Missing Girl

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine