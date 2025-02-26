Amber Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In North Carolina

Amber Alerts are designed to quickly disseminate critical information about missing children who are believed to be in danger.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Azalea Strifler, who was last seen in the Spring Lake area. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for the missing teenager and urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in locating her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to reports, Strifler, who has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds, was last seen on Tuesday at around 6:15 a.m. A Facebook post from a woman claiming to be her mother confirmed that she has been missing since that time. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

Harnett County, located approximately 140 miles east of Charlotte and north of Fayetteville, has mobilized law enforcement resources in the search. The Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday as officials deemed Strifler’s case an emergency requiring public assistance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amber Alerts are designed to quickly disseminate critical information about missing children who are believed to be in danger. The system, which originated in the United States, broadcasts alerts via radio, television, road signs, and mobile devices to raise awareness and help authorities locate abducted children as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information on Azalea Strifler’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111, call 911, or dial *HP for assistance. Authorities are emphasizing the urgency of the situation and requesting that the public remain vigilant.

As the search continues, law enforcement officials are hopeful that the Amber Alert will lead to credible tips that can aid in the safe return of the missing teenager.

ALSO READ: Trump Declares US Will Not Make Security Guarantees In Ukraine-Russia Deal