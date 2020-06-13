Nepal’s lower house of Parliament on Saturday passed an amendment to include a new map incorporating Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Constitution of the country. Nepal’s House of Representatives had on June 10 endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country’s map after a lengthy discussion.

Nepal has made offers to India to hold “diplomatic talks to resolve the territorial issue” between the two countries. India has said earlier this week that has made its position clear on these issues and deeply values its civilisation, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal.

After Nepal released a new political map last month showing areas like Lipulekh and Kalapani as its territory, India said such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it and noted that the “unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence”.

Also Read: India-Nepal relations have and will remain strong: Army Chief MM Naravane

Also Read: India’s envoy TS Tirumurti to UN: Will bring Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to world

Earlier on Saturday, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. “We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future,” Naravane said here.

Also Read: Pakistan unveils Rs 7.13 trillion budget, 1.3 trillion allocated to defence, Rs 70 billion for fight against Covid-19

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App