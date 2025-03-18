‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

During her address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reaffirmed the United States' commitment to strengthening its security partnership with India.

During her address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthening its security partnership with India, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the conference, Gabbard stated, “America first is not America alone,” emphasizing that the US aims to enhance collaboration with India rather than act in isolation. She highlighted her discussions with Indian counterparts, saying, “I met my Indian counterparts and heard directly from them about the very serious concerns that you have here of your own security interests.”

She also spoke about intelligence sharing, noting, “From an intelligence-sharing standpoint, knowing that in our role, our ability is to make sure that we are providing the best timely and relevant intelligence reporting to our leadership so that they can make the best informed decisions, but obviously strengthening our security partnership, our economic partnership that President (Donald) Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi really laid out in their compact statement when Prime Minister Modi was in Washington, DC.”

Opportunities for Growth and Strategic Collaboration

Gabbard acknowledged the vast potential for continued investment and economic cooperation between the two nations. She stated, “There’s huge opportunity for continued growth and continued investment in our mutual interests.”

Addressing the importance of emerging technologies, she noted, “Absolutely, it’s impossible to have a conversation about both the challenges and opportunities we face without focusing on the very quickly evolving cyber security needs, the vulnerabilities that exist, and the need to maximise emerging tech and AI and other capabilities to strengthen our security interests.”

She articulated the US administration’s approach to global security, stating, “In the United States, President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism, pragmatism, securing peace through strength, which he speaks of very often, requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of the global challenges that exist as well as the opportunities.”

A Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific

Gabbard also emphasized the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region, calling it “the geopolitical center of gravity for the 21st century.” She reflected on her extensive experience in the region, saying, “I’ve spent a lot of time throughout my life, traveling throughout the Indo-Pacific and working in many different countries. So I’m very familiar with the rich and beautiful cultures, the kindness and hospitality that I’ve experienced everywhere I’ve gone, and the rich history within each country, that leads to a better understanding of the nuance and complexities that exist within these countries, but also within the relationships in the region.”

Highlighting the role of strong leadership in global diplomacy, she remarked, “It requires a commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict and a dedication towards reinforcing our mutual interests, it requires leaders have the courage to engage directly with both friends and adversaries alike, to increase understanding, to resolve differences, and to work to prevent an escalation to conflict.”

Drawing a comparison between leadership priorities in the US and India, she stated, “So just as President Trump is committed to America first, putting the safety, security and freedom of the American people at the forefront of his policies and his decisions, Prime Minister Modi is committed to India first… This is the expectation of any leader’s commitment to their people, to serve them, to put their interests at the forefront of their decisions. But this should not be misunderstood to mean that America First is America alone.”

Gabbard also underscored the importance of platforms like the Raisina Dialogue, saying, “The relationships that we build together are critical to advance our mutual interests, and it’s why gatherings like this here at Raisina (Dialogue) are so important, because it brings us together here over 120 countries around the world, providing us a platform where heads of state, ministers, directors, leaders in business, nonprofits and strategic think tanks can actually come together in that spirit of aloha for robust dialog and debate that will help us increase our understanding one another.”

During her visit to India, Gabbard met with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. PM Modi later shared on X, “Glad to welcome @TulsiGabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.”

Glad to welcome @TulsiGabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.@DNIGabbard pic.twitter.com/kAg7efPv6n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2025

She also attended a high-level intelligence conference, hosted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with Research & Analysis Wing chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka. Her engagements underscored the growing security collaboration between India and the US as both nations work towards their shared strategic goals.

