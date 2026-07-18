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Home > World News > ‘America Has Trampled On All Its Commitments’: Iran Walks Away From Landmark MoU With US

‘America Has Trampled On All Its Commitments’: Iran Walks Away From Landmark MoU With US

Iran has suspended all commitments under its 14-point MoU with the US, accusing Washington of violating the agreement through military action as the Iran US war intensifies with fresh strikes across the Gulf.

Iran Suspends MoU Commitments After US Strikes (Image: AFP, file photo)
Iran Suspends MoU Commitments After US Strikes (Image: AFP, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 20:38 IST

Iran has announced that it is no longer honouring any of its commitments under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the United States last month, accusing Washington of violating the agreement through military action. The decision comes as the Iran US war has entered a fresh phase of escalation, with both countries exchanging new strikes across the Gulf region. Tehran said the US had effectively rendered the agreement meaningless by carrying out what it described as “aggressive actions”, leaving Iran with no reason to continue implementing its side of the deal. The agreement had been designed to reduce tensions, reopen trade routes and create a path towards a broader settlement, but Iranian officials now say those commitments have been suspended.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the decision followed what Tehran viewed as repeated American violations during a period when both countries were still engaged in negotiations.

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Why Iran US war led Tehran to abandon the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding

Speaking to Fars news agency, Gharibabadi said the United States had broken the understanding first. “We were in negotiations. Unfortunately, the Americans themselves took these aggressive actions, violating their commitments under the memorandum of understanding in this regard. Practically, America has trampled on all its commitments and suspended them all. We have also suspended all our commitments under that memorandum of understanding, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and we are not currently fulfilling those obligations,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister said Iran now considers its military actions part of a broader national defence strategy rather than an escalation. “What we are currently facing is a united and decisive defence of our country, and I believe the Americans have already received their answer this time–that their aggressive actions won’t lead anywhere. In fact, if they were wise, they should have chosen other solutions. But for us, the path forward is a decisive defence of our country and teaching a lesson to the aggressors,” he added.

What the suspended agreement meant before the Iran US war intensified

The 14-point agreement, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan and signed last month, was intended to immediately stop military operations between the two countries, including fighting linked to Lebanon, while giving both sides 60 days to negotiate a final settlement.

The MoU also contained several major commitments. These included lifting the US naval blockade, ensuring safe passage for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, gradually easing American sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and launching a US-backed economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion. With Iran now suspending its obligations, the future of those measures has become uncertain as the Iran US war continues to deepen.

Fresh attacks push Iran US war into another dangerous phase

Iran’s announcement came as fresh military exchanges unfolded across the region. According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned countries hosting American troops that they should prepare for a “corresponding response” and activate civil defence units to protect civilians by moving them away from possible military targets.

The IRGC accused regional governments of allowing their territories to be used as launchpads for attacks against Iran. It later claimed that its ground forces used drones and missiles to strike the American military logistics centre at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, saying the attack caused casualties among personnel stationed there.

The group also claimed responsibility for an attack on the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, saying it disabled radar systems and destroyed a weapons maintenance hangar along with a drone facility.

Military strikes continue as Iran US war shows no signs of easing

The latest developments followed another round of military strikes between Washington and Tehran on Saturday. The United States targeted Iranian defensive positions, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region.

According to the US Central Command, American forces carried out a seventh straight night of air operations late Friday aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities. In a statement released early Saturday, the command said the strikes successfully hit “surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities.”

Iranian state television reported that the US strikes caused major damage to transport infrastructure in Bandar Khamir in Hormozgan province along the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks reportedly damaged highway and railway links connecting the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas with central Iran and Tehran.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump also commented on the campaign, saying, “We are likewise winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly.” With both sides hardening their positions, Iran’s decision to suspend all commitments under the MoU marks another major turning point in the Iran US war.

(with inputs from agencies)

Also Read: The War After Ceasefire: US Strikes, Iran’s Gulf Retaliation And Threat To Global Energy   

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‘America Has Trampled On All Its Commitments’: Iran Walks Away From Landmark MoU With US
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‘America Has Trampled On All Its Commitments’: Iran Walks Away From Landmark MoU With US
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