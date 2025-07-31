Home > India > America Imposed 25% Tariff On India

America Imposed 25% Tariff On India

In an action that has created ripples throughout Indian business circles, USA President Donald Trump has hinted at an extra tariff consideration of 25 percent on items imported to the USA in an additional decision to that of China. It is projected that this move will cost India around $7 billion per year.

America Imposed 25% Tariff On India (Image Credit- Google)
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India (Image Credit- Google)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Published: July 31, 2025 15:37:00 IST

In an action that has created ripples throughout Indian business circles, USA President Donald Trump has hinted at an extra tariff consideration of 25 percent on items imported to the USA in an additional decision to that of China. It is projected that this move will cost India around $7 billion per year.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which is the apex body of traders and the manufacturers in Delhi and rest of India have show deep concern at the consequences of the US move. It has been pointed out by CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and General Secretary Gurmeet Arora, that this duty increase has caused a high degree of anxiety among the Indian exporters and the domestic traders.

India exports various products to the United States, namely metals, pearl, precious stones, leather, chemicals, textiles, electronics, electrical, spices, machinery, parts, pharmaceuticals, rice and medicine. A large proportion of these goods is also traded out of Delhi and that is why the trade environment of the capital is more susceptible to the new tariff system.

Such a decision will not only affect our exports but also affect the payment system and create uncertainty in business transactions that are going on, said Brijesh Goyal. Shipments that are already coming to the US under the old tariff rates already exist. Exports are facing uncertainty on how such orders will be handled and everything about pre-ordered deliveries is in the grey area.

The CTI has also reported that other businesses that will be adversely affected by this move are the American ones operating in, or sourcing products in India. The higher cost overhead would pressurize existing trade relations and it would also be a deterrent to future transaction.

CTI Senior Vice President Deepak Garg and Vice President Rahul Adalkha have informed that the organization will make a move to consult with major market associations so that they can strategize on how to have a fight against American products. Following the precedence of the previous campaign titled as Quit China, the CTI is contemplating a similar approach with the US products.

CTI officials have said that Chinese goods boycott is being felt on the ground particularly during the festive seasons. We feel through the same sentiment that could arise against American products more so given the fact that the country of India will digest a lot of the US based services and products, such as food channels, beverages, wafers among other products.

The CTI has indicated that it would be countering these American brands and companies with strong forces against the tariffs imposed on it, and this aspect also signifies a heightened trade dispute at the grass roots level.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re Talking To India Now’: Donald Trump Hints At Trade Talks Despite Imposing 25% Tariff

Tags: americaindiaUS tariff

RELATED News

8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site
Philippines President Marcos To Visit India, Talks On Trade, Defence, South China Sea Expected
Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi

LATEST NEWS

Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

America Imposed 25% Tariff On India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?