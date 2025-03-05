Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  America Is Back, Declares Donald Trump During His First Joint Congress Address As Audience Fills The Room With USA Chants

America Is Back, Declares Donald Trump During His First Joint Congress Address As Audience Fills The Room With USA Chants

As Trump took the podium at approximately 9:15 p.m. EST, Republican lawmakers greeted him with loud cheers, chanting "USA, USA!" In contrast, many Democratic members remained seated, showing visible resistance to the president’s speech.

Donald Trump


Former President Donald Trump delivered his first address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in his second term. Kicking off his speech, Trump proclaimed, “America is back,” after thanking members of Congress and First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump Touts Accomplishments in Opening Remarks

The 45th and now 47th U.S. president emphasized the rapid pace of his administration’s actions since returning to office in January. “Six weeks ago, I stood beneath this Capitol dome and declared the dawn of a new golden era for America. Since then, we have taken swift and decisive action, achieving more in 43 days than most administrations do in four or eight years,” he asserted.

Republican Cheers vs. Democratic Opposition

As Trump took the podium at approximately 9:15 p.m. EST, Republican lawmakers greeted him with loud cheers, chanting “USA, USA!” In contrast, many Democratic members remained seated, showing visible resistance to the president’s speech.

While this address mirrored a State of the Union speech, it lacked the official title, given Trump had not been in office for the full past year. His speech, themed “Renewal of the American Dream,” comes as voters evaluate his efforts to tackle inflation and boost the economy.

Key Themes of Trump’s Speech

According to the White House, Trump’s speech focused on four major areas:

His administration’s achievements domestically and internationally.

Economic reforms and progress.

The renewed push for additional border security funding.

Plans for fostering global peace.

Supreme Court Justices and High-Profile Attendees

The address saw the presence of Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. First Lady Melania Trump was also in attendance, reacting warmly during key moments of the speech.

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), opted to boycott the speech. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also declined to attend, instead hosting a live prebuttal to counter Trump’s remarks.

Unlike previous presidents who undergo rigorous rehearsals, Trump opted against formal coaching. Instead, he personally reviewed and edited his speech before delivering it to Congress.

Trump’s address, delivered in just his seventh week back in office, set the tone for his second term, emphasizing his administration’s accomplishments and future plans. With a deeply divided Congress, reactions to his speech reflected the ongoing partisan tensions shaping American politics in 2025.

