US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America’s 244th Independence Day.
Earlier today, Modi tweeted: “I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse”
While replying to PM Modi’s wishes, Trump tweeted: “Thank you my friend. America loves India!”
Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020
The US President also attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.
