PM Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the country's 244th Independence Day. He invoked ideals of liberty and democracy marked by the Fourth of July.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America’s 244th Independence Day.

Earlier today, Modi tweeted: “I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse”

I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

While replying to PM Modi’s wishes, Trump tweeted: “Thank you my friend. America loves India!”

Also read: Pakistan under pressure to review China policy or face global isolation

Also read: Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ on drill exercises in South China Sea

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

The US President also attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.

Also read: Boycott China: Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans protest at Times Square

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App