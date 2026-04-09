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Home > World News > ‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

Chinese academic Jiang Xueqin has sparked debate with bold predictions on a possible US-Iran war, warning it could trap Donald Trump.

Professor Jiang The Chinese Nostradamus (IMAGE: X)
Professor Jiang The Chinese Nostradamus (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 9, 2026 21:48:22 IST

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‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

A Chinese academic is making waves for his blunt takes on the West Asia conflict and what might come next. People know him for throwing out bold predictions, and lately, that’s landed him in the spotlight again. This time, he’s warning about a showdown between the US and Iran that could really box Donald Trump in.

Jiang Xueqin, or “China’s Nostradamus” as he’s sometimes called, is getting talked about a lot these days, especially after some of his earlier forecasts seemed to play out in real life.

‘China’s Nostradamus’ Jiang Xueqin Warns Donald Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered

He runs a YouTube channel called Predictive History where he breaks down global politics and conflicts in his own style.

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Not long ago, Jiang said the US would have a tough time if it went to war with Iran. He also called Trump’s bluff, predicting he’d back down from his most extreme threats. Sure enough, people started paying attention when Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire instead of going through with his promise to “end” Iranian civilisation.

Will the US Lose a War Against Iran?

But Jiang didn’t stop there. He added that the real danger isn’t just what’s happening now but what comes next. He thinks that, no matter how hard the US tries to stay out, American ground troops will end up in Iran because airstrikes alone won’t cut it. In his eyes, the US keeps getting dragged deeper into the fight.

Jiang pointed out that even though Iran doesn’t match America’s military muscle, it’s playing its cards smart. He said Iran is steering the direction of the conflict, while the US is stuck in a rigid game plan.

He summed it up for his students like this: “Calibration comes down to strategic flexibility. Whoever holds the most options and adapts fast is usually the winner.” For Jiang, quick thinking and flexibility beat out sheer firepower every time.

Chinese Analyst Predicts War Outcome

He hasn’t minced words about American strategy either, calling it an “inverted pyramid” too much focus on air power, not enough on boots on the ground. He argues this style just doesn’t work when a war drags on.

In an online lecture in 2024, Jiang laid out three big predictions: Trump will win in November, the US will go to war with Iran, and America will end up losing, a defeat that, he says, would reshape the entire global order.

He even compared what’s happening now to the Sicilian Expedition, when Athens overreached against Sparta during the Peloponnesian War. The message? Big ambitions can create even bigger problems.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

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‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

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‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

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‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict
‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict
‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict
‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

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