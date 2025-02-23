Home
American Airlines Flight AA292 From New York To Delhi Reportedly Diverted To Rome

An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Rome, as per flight tracking data.

American Airlines Flight AA292 From New York To Delhi Reportedly Diverted To Rome


An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Rome, as per flight tracking data.

Flight AA 292, which took off from JFK International Airport on February 22, was originally scheduled to land in Delhi but was rerouted mid-flight. According to Flightradar24.com, the aircraft is now expected to touch down at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 5:30 PM local time.

American Airlines confirmed the diversion in an official statement, citing a potential security threat onboard as the reason for the unscheduled landing. Authorities are expected to conduct further assessments upon arrival.

More details are awaited.

