An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Rome, as per flight tracking data.

Flight AA 292, which took off from JFK International Airport on February 22, was originally scheduled to land in Delhi but was rerouted mid-flight. According to Flightradar24.com, the aircraft is now expected to touch down at Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 5:30 PM local time.

American Airlines confirmed the diversion in an official statement, citing a potential security threat onboard as the reason for the unscheduled landing. Authorities are expected to conduct further assessments upon arrival.

American Airlines flight AA292 from New York to Delhi reportedly diverted to Rome. More details are awaited. (Source: https://t.co/2udKH63i9b) pic.twitter.com/jOMvQ1XW5j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2025

More details are awaited.