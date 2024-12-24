Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

American Airlines Requests Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Technical Issue

American Airlines faced widespread disruptions on Tuesday morning due to a "technical issue," impacting flights nationwide ahead of the busy Christmas Eve travel period. The FAA confirmed that the airline requested a ground stop for all flights, causing delays and uncertainty for many passengers.

American Airlines Requests Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Technical Issue

American Airlines experienced a widespread disruption to its operations on Tuesday morning, citing a “technical issue” that impacted flights across the country just as travelers prepared for a busy Christmas Eve.

Ground Stop Issued for All Flights

In response to the disruption, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that American Airlines had requested a ground stop for all of its flights. This grounding of aircraft affected flights nationwide, creating delays and uncertainty for many passengers.

Airline Addresses the Issue

American Airlines took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform the public about the issue. The airline wrote, “We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights.” The airline reassured customers, emphasizing their commitment to safety: “Your safety is our utmost priority. Once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.”

Affected Travelers Await Resolution

As this situation develops, travelers are left waiting for updates on the resolution of the technical issue. American Airlines has not yet provided an estimated timeline for when flights will resume.

This is a developing story, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Filed under

American Airlines Christmas FAA

Advertisement

Also Read

Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To Kids

Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To...

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna Awardees

Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna...

BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

BPR 2024 : Manu Bhaker Won Two Bronze Medals At The 2024 Summer Olympics

Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

Entertainment

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox