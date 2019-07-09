American billionaire and founder of Electronic Data Systems and Perot Systems, Ross Perot died at 89 suffering from leukaemia. He also ran for US President in 1992 and 1996.

Ross Perot, a billionaire, philanthropist and two-time independent US presidential candidate, died on Tuesday, July 9 at the age of 89.

Reports said Perot was suffering from leukaemia and was diagnosed with the illness in February. Coming from Depression-era poverty, Ross Petrot rose to be one of the richest people in America. He is the founder and former executive officer of Electronic Data Systems and Perot Systems. He ran as a presidential candidate in 1992 and 1996. James Fuller, who is a representative for the Perot family, said Perot was fighting a battle with leukaemia throughout the last 5 months.

In 1992, he ran against eventual winner Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George HW Bush. In the 1992 election, he won 19% of the American vote, the largest for any third candidate after the Democrats and the Republicans in 80 years.

In 1996, Perot ran again against US President Bill Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole.

Perot founded Electronic Data Systems in 1962 and sold the company for $2.6 billion to General Motors in 1984. In 1988, he founded Perot Systems.

