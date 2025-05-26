A 28-year-old American-German dual citizen has been charged with plotting to attack a US embassy office in Israel using Molotov cocktails.

Joseph Neumayer was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after being deported from Israel, where he allegedly attempted to carry out the attack, the report said.

According to the DOJ, Neumayer arrived at the U.S. embassy branch in Tel Aviv on May 19 and, without provocation, spat on an embassy guard.

As the guard tried to detain him, Neumayer broke free, leaving behind a backpack containing three Molotov cocktails, the report stated, citing the federal complaint.

Israeli authorities located and arrested Neumayer at his hotel shortly afterwards.

Neumayer’s social media accounts allegedly included threats to assassinate Trump

U.S. officials have alleged that Neumayer had posted online shortly before the incident, writing: “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv.” His social media accounts also allegedly included violent anti-American rhetoric, including the phrases “Death to America, death to Americans” and threats to assassinate President Donald Trump, as reported by CNN.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi reportedly said.

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “This despicable and violent behaviour will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.”

According to the Justice Department, Neumayer had arrived in Israel last month. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, per CNN.

The development comes as two staffers at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., were fatally shot just days earlier. Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism after the alleged gunman reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” and reportedly stated that he “did it for Gaza.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrived in Israel on Monday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior government officials.

