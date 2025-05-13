American-Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander Speaks To Trump From Tel Aviv Hospital After 584 Days in Hamas Captivity

Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli held by Hamas for 584 days, has been released in a deal reportedly brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Recovering at a Tel Aviv hospital, Alexander spoke directly with Trump following his return home.

Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli hostage who spent 584 days in Hamas captivity, has spoken directly with U.S. President Donald Trump following his release. The conversation took place at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where Alexander is currently receiving care.

Hostage Release Secured by Trump

Alexander was freed on Monday as part of a negotiated hostage release deal reportedly secured by President Trump. The news was confirmed by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who posted details on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

“I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience,” Witkoff wrote in his post.

Trump’s Role in Securing the Release of Edan Alexander

Witkoff revealed that Alexander and others had the chance to speak directly with President Trump during the visit. “His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible,” he added.

Reaffirming the U.S. commitment to resolving hostage cases, Witkoff emphasized, “We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home.”

Upcoming Visit to Hostage Square After the Release of Edan Alexander

Following the meeting at the medical center, Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Trump’s envoy for American hostages and missing persons, are scheduled to visit Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Their visit is awaited by several relatives of hostages still in captivity, including:

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker

Yehuda Cohen, father of Nimrod Cohen

Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen

Haim Hayman, father of Inbar Hayman

Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano

