American Teacher Marc Fogel Released From Russian Detention After Two Years

Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania schoolteacher detained in Russia since 2021, has been released following diplomatic efforts led by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are proud to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia,” Waltz said in a statement.

Fogel, 63, was arrested in 2021 for attempting to bring 17 grams of marijuana into Russia. He was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug smuggling. The Pittsburgh-area native had been teaching at the Anglo-American School of Moscow since 2012 and had previously taught in countries such as Oman and Malaysia.

Diplomatic Negotiations

According to Waltz, the U.S. and Russia negotiated an exchange as part of broader diplomatic efforts. He described the deal as a positive step in U.S.-Russia relations, hinting at progress toward resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, details of the U.S. concessions in the negotiation were not disclosed.

Diplomatic prisoner exchanges between the two countries have often involved reciprocal releases, but it remains unclear what the U.S. offered in return for Fogel’s release.

Former President Trump, in a recent interview, said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not provide specifics. He reiterated his desire to broker a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Family Overjoyed

Fogel’s family expressed their immense relief and gratitude in a statement. “This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal,” they said. “For the first time in years, our family can look forward to the future with hope.”

Fogel is expected to return to the United States later on Tuesday.

