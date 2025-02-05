American Woman’s Controversial Journey To Pakistan Becomes Viral Sensation On TikTok

In an unexpected twist, 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson from New York has taken Pakistan by storm after her controversial journey to meet her online lover, 18-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, in Karachi in October 2024. What began as a seemingly innocent online relationship turned into a viral sensation that has captivated audiences around the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The drama first caught the public’s attention after it was revealed that Robinson had been using a filter to portray herself as a white blonde woman during her online conversations with Memon. This revelation sparked significant outrage, especially considering the fact that the two had conducted an online Nikah, an Islamic marriage ceremony, despite the deception. As the story progressed, the stakes rose higher with a dramatic real-life encounter.

Upon arriving in Pakistan, Robinson faced immediate rejection from Memon’s mother, who strongly disapproved of the relationship. Her objections were based on Robinson’s age and the fact that she had misled her son. Despite his mother’s disapproval, Memon appeared determined to continue his relationship with Robinson, perhaps with the allure of the possibility of a U.S. green card.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The situation escalated when Memon and his mother fled their home, leaving Robinson stranded. However, Robinson’s determination did not waver. She set up camp outside Memon’s apartment complex, and soon enough, local residents and media took notice. Videos of Robinson’s antics, including public outbursts, bizarre McDonald’s orders, and failed attempts to check into a psychiatric facility, quickly spread across social media, adding fuel to the viral fire.

Her antics, including demanding money from passersby and rejecting offers of help from the local humanitarian group Chippa, further amplified her notoriety. This bizarre spectacle, marked by humorous memes and outrageous public behavior, captured the imagination of viewers worldwide, particularly on platforms like TikTok.

Despite the spectacle surrounding her, Robinson also found support from unexpected quarters. Local men, some of whom saw marriage as a potential gateway to the U.S., began proposing to her. Meanwhile, Robinson made unlikely friendships with local residents, including policewomen, who treated her with respect in line with Pakistan’s cultural norms of hospitality.

As of now, Robinson remains in Pakistan, where she has become an unusual celebrity. Her ongoing presence and viral social media content, including makeup sessions and interactions with locals, ensure her story stays alive, cementing her status as one of the most talked-about figures in Pakistan’s digital sphere.

ALSO READ: Nepal Bans Solo Expeditions On Everest And 8,000m Peaks