As millions of Americans gathered with their families to celebrate Thanksgiving with traditional roasted turkey dinners, a community of Indian-origin Jains chose a different way to mark the occasion. Instead of joining the celebrations centred around turkey, they gathered at a temple in Michigan to pray for the souls of millions of birds killed for the festival.

The annual religious gathering reflects one of the oldest principles of Jainism: Ahimsa, or non-violence. The principle teaches followers to avoid causing harm to any living being, including animals and birds.

The special prayer ceremony took place on Thursday, November 26, when the United States celebrated Thanksgiving. While the festival is known for family gatherings, gratitude and elaborate meals, the Jain community has developed its own way of observing the occasion.

Why Michigan Jains Organised Special Prayers for Thanksgiving Turkeys

The Jain Society of Greater Detroit organised a special prayer session called the ‘Thanksgiving Day Navkaar Jaap’ at its temple in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The annual event was also highlighted by Detroit-based journalist Niraj Warikoo, who shared details of the community’s tradition on X.

“The Jain community in Michigan will once again have their annual prayers tomorrow for the souls of all the turkeys killed for Thanksgiving,” Warikoo wrote.

The practice is not new. The Jain community in Michigan has been following this tradition for several years. Young members also play an important role in organising the event and keeping the religious practice alive. According to the 2026 calendar of the Jain Society of Greater Detroit, the prayer session was scheduled from 9.30 am to noon on November 26. The event was listed under the Jain Organisation of Youth Activities (JOY).

Young Jains Recite Navkaar Mantra For Slaughtered Birds

The annual gathering has also been documented in the February 2020 edition of Jain Digest.

“Every year JOY organizes Navkaar Jaap to pray for the souls of slain turkeys on Thanksgiving Day,” the magazine stated.

During the gathering, young members prepare and serve breakfast. They also join senior members in reciting the Navkaar Mantra, one of the most sacred prayers in Jainism. The prayer pays respect to spiritually enlightened beings and encourages followers to learn from their virtues. It is not a request for material benefits or worldly favours.

For Jains, animals and birds are living beings with souls. They believe that every life has value and that unnecessary harm should be avoided. This belief influences their food choices, daily behaviour and approach towards other living creatures. The Thanksgiving prayer is another expression of the same principle.

How Indian-Origin Jains Have Created Their Own Thanksgiving Traditions

The Michigan community is not the only group of Jains in America that observes Thanksgiving differently. A 2024 report by the US-based Religion News Service highlighted how Jain Americans have developed traditions that bring together their religious beliefs and American culture.

These practices include prayer gatherings, fasting, vegetarian and vegan feasts, and serving food to people in need. For some Indian immigrants, the idea of celebrating gratitude by eating turkey was difficult to understand.

Ami Doshi, who moved to the US from India as a child and grew up following Jainism, recalled her reaction when she first learnt about the Thanksgiving tradition.

“Why is a pet’s life more important than a bird’s life?” Doshi told Religion News Service in 2024.

For second-generation Jain Americans, Thanksgiving has also become an opportunity to balance their cultural roots with the traditions of the country they call home. The 2024 report estimated that around two lakh Jains lived in the United States.

Why Do Americans Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is one of America’s biggest annual festivals. Its origins are generally linked to a harvest feast held in 1621 at Plymouth, Massachusetts. The gathering brought together English settlers and members of the indigenous Wampanoag community. However, there is no conclusive evidence that turkey was served at the original feast, according to the Associated Press.

On October 3, 1789, America’s first President, George Washington, issued a proclamation declaring November 26 a day of Thanksgiving. Later, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln established Thanksgiving as an annual national observance.

Over time, turkey became the centrepiece of Thanksgiving meals. Native to North America, the bird was large enough to feed entire families. Improvements in refrigeration, transportation and commercial poultry farming also made turkey more widely available. According to US Department of Agriculture estimates, Americans consume more than 46 million turkeys every Thanksgiving. In 2024, over 205 million turkeys were raised on approximately 2,500 farms across the country.

A Different Way of Celebrating America’s Biggest Festival

For the Jain community, Thanksgiving is not just about family gatherings, food and expressing gratitude. It is also an occasion to reflect on compassion towards other living beings. Through prayers, vegetarian meals and community service, Indian-origin Jains have found a way to participate in an American festival while remaining connected to their religious beliefs.

Their annual prayers for slaughtered turkeys offer a different perspective on Thanksgiving. For them, gratitude is not limited to what people receive. It also means respecting and protecting other forms of life.