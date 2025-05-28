Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Americans Have Been Harassed, Says Marco Rubio As He Announces New Visa Ban Rule On Foreigners Who Censor Americans On Social Media

Marco Rubio clarified that this visa policy applies strictly to scenarios where the original social media content was posted from US territory.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US will start issuing visa bans over social media censorship


The United States has introduced a new visa ban policy targeting foreign officials who attempt to censor American citizens or residents for their social media activity on platforms owned by US tech companies.

The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Maro Rubio, who condemned such actions as “unacceptable.”

Marco Rubio Slams Foreign Censorship of US-Based Social Media Posts

In a strongly worded statement, Secretary Rubio stated that no foreign government or official has the right to take punitive measures—such as issuing arrest warrants—against Americans for content posted from within the United States. He emphasized that these censorship attempts infringe on free expression protected under US law.

Rubio said the US will enforce visa restrictions against foreign officials who try to compel American tech platforms to remove or moderate content originating in the United States. “It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies,” he said.

No Countries Named, But “Flagrant Censorship” Cited

While the statement did not name any specific countries or individuals, Rubio pointed out that some foreign nationals have taken what he described as “flagrant censorship actions” against American companies and citizens—despite having no jurisdiction to do so.

The new US visa policy follows a growing trend where several European and Asian governments have issued take-down orders or levied fines on American social media firms for not complying with their national laws. These measures, Rubio argued, often attempt to apply domestic censorship standards to global platforms based in the US.

Free Speech on US Soil Not Subject to Foreign Censorship

Rubio clarified that this visa policy applies strictly to scenarios where the original social media content was posted from US territory. In such cases, he said, foreign entities have no right to demand content moderation or removal by American platforms like Facebook, YouTube, X, or Instagram.

Countries from the European Union, Asia, South America, and Australia have previously taken legal steps to hold American tech firms accountable under local laws. These include data protection violations, hate speech regulations, and misinformation policies.

As global legal pressure mounts, it’s important to note that the majority of the world’s most widely used social media platforms are American. X is owned by Elon Musk, Facebook and Instagram by Meta (Mark Zuckerberg), YouTube by Google, Truth Social by Trump Media, and BlueSky by Jack Dorsey.

